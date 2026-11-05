India beat Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF Championship 2026

India are the defending champions and the most successful side in the competition, having won the title nine times. They are aiming for a record-extending 10th crown after lifting the trophy in 2023.

The result gives India an early advantage in Group B, which also features the Maldives. They will next face the Maldives on November 11, while Pakistan take on the same opponents on November 8.

Najeeb Ullah pulled one back in the 90th minute, giving Pakistan hope, and Ali Khan Ghazi scored three minutes later to reduce the deficit to a single goal. India, though, held on to take all three points.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice in the first half to put the defending champions in control before Manglenthang Kipgen added a third goal. Pakistan received a penalty three minutes after India’s third goal, however, Shayak Dost sent the ball above the bar.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.