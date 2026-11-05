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India beat Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF Championship 2026

India edges past Pakistan 3-2 in thrilling SAFF Championship opener

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Where and when can one watch India v Uruguay clash in historic international football window
Where and when can one watch India v Uruguay clash in historic international football window

Dubai: India survived a late Pakistan fightback to secure a 3-2 victory in their opening Group B match of the SAFF Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice in the first half to put the defending champions in control before Manglenthang Kipgen added a third goal. Pakistan received a penalty three minutes after India’s third goal, however, Shayak Dost sent the ball above the bar.

Nevertheless, the Shahins made the closing stages uncomfortable for India with two goals in stoppage time.

Suhail opened the scoring in the 13th minute, finishing off a move involving Muhammad Suhail. He struck again six minutes later, with Abhishek Suryavanshi providing the assist, to give India a two-goal cushion.

Kipgen extended the advantage in the 32nd minute, leaving Pakistan with a difficult task. India appeared to be heading for a comfortable win before Pakistan found a way back into the contest.

Najeeb Ullah pulled one back in the 90th minute, giving Pakistan hope, and Ali Khan Ghazi scored three minutes later to reduce the deficit to a single goal. India, though, held on to take all three points.

The result gives India an early advantage in Group B, which also features the Maldives. They will next face the Maldives on November 11, while Pakistan take on the same opponents on November 8.

India are the defending champions and the most successful side in the competition, having won the title nine times. They are aiming for a record-extending 10th crown after lifting the trophy in 2023.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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