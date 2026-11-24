MM2H programme offers eligible UAE residents renewable residency passes of up to 20 years
Dubai: UAE residents looking for a second home in Asia can explore Malaysia’s revamped Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, which offers long-term residency options, multiple-entry passes, and benefits for families, investors, and individuals seeking a different lifestyle.
With four categories offering residency periods ranging from five to 20 years, the programme has been designed to attract a wider pool of international applicants, moving beyond its traditional focus on retirees.
The scheme has been among the highlights of the “Discover Malaysia My Second Home Seminar and Networking Session,” organised by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai and Tourism Malaysia, with the support of the Malaysian Business Council UAE, at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel on November 24.
The event has provided prospective applicants with information on eligibility, financial requirements, and the benefits of making Malaysia their second home.
In an interview with Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has noted that the programme evolved to attract a different category of international residents.
“The MM2H programme is part of an evolution that we;re having from the previous iteration when it was really targeting retirees. Now what we’re looking for is a different class of people who want to move to Malaysia, and certainly that includes our friends here from the UAE,” said Razak.
He has described the UAE as an ideal market, given its diverse expatriate population and international business community.
Razak has bared that the two countries shared several advantages, including established travel connections, familiar food preferences, and language accessibility.
He has mentioned that Malaysia offers modern facilities, healthcare, and education, making it an attractive option for people seeking a second home without moving too far from the region.
“What Malaysia is trying to do is to meet the current demands. None of us can tell the future, but we are looking at trends like mobility of people, digital nomads, and this kind of thing. So looking at these trends and assessing the traveller numbers, give us more data to build on future improvements and realignments to the MM2H programme.”
The current MM2H framework has four categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Special Economic Zone/Special Financial Zone (SEZ/SFZ).
Each comes with a different fixed-deposit requirement, property purchase threshold, and residency period.
Here is a breakdown of the main requirements:
Platinum: A 20-year renewable pass, requiring a fixed deposit of $1 million and a property purchase worth at least Rm2 million. The one-time participation fee is Rm200,000.
Gold: A 15-year renewable pass, requiring a fixed deposit of $500,000 and a property worth at least Rm1 million. The participation fee is Rm3,000.
Silver: A five-year renewable pass, requiring a fixed deposit of $150,000 and a property worth at least Rm600,000. The participation fee is Rm1,000.
SEZ/SFZ: A 10-year renewable pass, requiring a fixed deposit of $65,000 for applicants aged 21 to 49, or $32,000 for those aged 50 and above. Property purchases are subject to the relevant state policies. The participation fee is Rm1,000.
Applicants must be at least 25 years old for Platinum, Gold, and Silver, while the SEZ/SFZ category is open from the age of 21.
All fixed deposits must be placed with a licensed Malaysian financial institution. Participants can withdraw up to 50 percent of the principal deposit after approval for specified purposes, including property purchases, education, medical expenses, and tourism-related activities.
One important condition prospective applicants should consider is the compulsory property purchase.
Participants must buy and own a residential property after receiving approval. The property cannot be sold within 10 years, unless the participant is upgrading to a more expensive residence.
Applicants below 50 years old must also spend a cumulative 90 days in Malaysia each year.
A medical check-up at a designated panel clinic or hospital is compulsory for the principal applicant and dependants after approval.
Applications must be submitted through a tour operating company licensed by Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. Final immigration approval rests with the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Immigration Department.
The programme allows participants to include their spouse, children, parents, and parents-in-law as dependants.
Biological, stepchildren, and adopted children below 21 can be included. Children aged between 21 and 34 must be single and unemployed while in Malaysia. Medically certified disabled children can be included without an age limit.
Dependants can pursue education up to tertiary level at government-recognised institutions, while long-term medical treatment is also permitted during the validity of the pass.
Participants receive tax exemption on foreign funds or income, including their fixed deposits.
However, business, investment, and career activities are permitted only under the Platinum category. Participants under Gold, Silver, and SEZ/SFZ cannot undertake these activities through their MM2H status.
Beyond residency, Malaysia has highlighted its lifestyle, cultural diversity, and appeal to international visitors.
Mohammad Faisal Abu Suaib Khan, Director General of Malaysia’s Islamic Tourism Centre, told Gulf News that the country was particularly well placed to welcome travellers from the Middle East.
“Malaysia is renowned for 11 straight years for a Muslim friendly market,” said Khan.
He has emphasised that the country welcomed visitors of all faiths.
“It’s Muslim friendly, not Muslim only. If you’re not Muslim, you can come, you can enjoy our personality.”
Khan has pointed out that Malaysia understood the preferences of Middle Eastern travellers, including those looking for halal food, luxury experiences, and family-friendly facilities.
“We know you. We understand you. We can serve you better, so please come and enjoy our Malaysian hospitality.”
Home to more than 34 million people, Malaysia offers a mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous cultures, alongside tropical islands, beaches, heritage attractions, nature reserves, and modern shopping destinations.
The gathering has also seen Malaya Corporate Group sign a memorandum of understanding with Alif Group. The Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 tourism campaign has been officially unveiled, while three lucky draw winners received three-night stays in Malaysia.
“Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen the bridge between the UAE and Malaysia. Our objective is to provide professional guidance, facilitate cross-border opportunities, and help clients make informed decisions,” stated Alia Noor, associate partner for taxation and compliance advisory at Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants (Alif group member).
She added, “We look forward to a successful partnership that creates long-term value for both countries. A second home is not just about a second address. It is about a second opportunity.”
As Malaysia looks to attract a new generation of international residents, the message to UAE’s diverse community is that a second home in Southeast Asia is an option worth exploring, provided applicants understand the costs and conditions before taking the next step.