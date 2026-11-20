Visa-free entry for Indians to Malaysia ends after December 2026
Indian passport holders travelling to Malaysia will need to obtain a visa before departure from January 1, 2027, as the country prepares to end its visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals.
Malaysia's Immigration Department (JIM) announced the decision in an official notice issued on November 17, confirming that the existing visa exemption will expire at the end of 2026.
Under the revised rules, Indian nationals planning to visit Malaysia from January 1, 2027, must secure a valid visa before arrival. Visa applications can be submitted through Malaysia's MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026, giving travellers a month to prepare for the change.
The Immigration Department confirmed that Indian passport holders will no longer be eligible for visa-free entry from the beginning of 2027.
Key dates for Indian travellers:
November 17, 2026: Malaysia announces the end of the visa exemption.
December 1, 2026: Indian nationals can start applying for visas through the MyVISA online portal.
December 31, 2026: Last day of the existing visa exemption.
January 1, 2027: A valid visa becomes mandatory for Indian passport holders entering Malaysia.
The change means Indian tourists will need to obtain the required travel authorisation before arriving in Malaysia.
Malaysia introduced visa-free entry for Indian nationals in December 2023 to encourage tourism and support the recovery of its travel industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility helped attract more Indian visitors. However, concerns were subsequently raised about its misuse.
In September 2026, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur warned about Indian nationals entering Malaysia as tourists with the intention of seeking employment.
It also highlighted cases in which travellers were allegedly misled by agents promising jobs in Malaysia.
Such situations could expose Indian nationals to:
Overstaying their permitted period of stay.
Exploitation by fraudulent recruitment agents.
Detention by Malaysian authorities.
Legal action for violating immigration rules.
Alongside the decision to end visa-free entry for Indians, Malaysia has introduced changes to how visa applications are processed.
Under the revised rule, applications remaining in either the 'New Application' or 'Pending Payment' status for more than seven working days will automatically expire.
The rule took effect on October 1, 2026, and applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026.
Applicants whose applications expire must submit a fresh application using the updated visa application form.
Other important points:
Visa processing fees are non-refundable, whether an application is approved or rejected.
No refunds will be issued if visa policies change.
Applicants will not receive refunds if they change their travel plans.
Travellers should complete their applications and payments within the stipulated period.
Malaysia has also advised foreign visitors to purchase travel medical insurance covering their entire stay.
In an announcement dated November 16, the Immigration Department said foreign visitors would be responsible for paying for medical treatment and other healthcare services received during their stay.
The department also recommended MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform offering medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document for Malaysian visa applications.
Travellers purchasing the coverage receive a digital insurance certificate immediately.
Malaysia revised its multiple-entry visa (MEV) rules on September 1, 2026, limiting eligibility to nationals of 31 countries.
The changes form part of a wider revision of the country's visa and immigration procedures.
Indian travellers and other foreign visitors should check the latest requirements before booking flights and accommodation.
While Malaysia is tightening entry requirements for Indian passport holders, India is preparing a major overhaul of its own visa system to make travel easier for foreign nationals.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced plans to reduce the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and cut the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23, according to NDTV.
The revised framework is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, following the completion of necessary technology upgrades.
Key changes include:
Tourist Visa becomes Visitor Visa: The broader category will cover tourism, short-term business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, yoga programmes and short courses in Indian languages, music, arts and crafts.
Longer-validity medical visas: Medical visas will generally offer one-year validity with multiple entries, making repeat visits easier for patients.
Simplified business visas: New B-1 and B-2 categories will cover long-term business activities and short-term contractual work, conferences, cultural events and specialised technical assignments.
E-visas: India currently offers electronic visas to nationals of 172 countries across 13 sub-categories. The government is upgrading its systems to implement the revised framework.
The nine main visa categories under the proposed system will be Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous.
The changes are intended to simplify visa applications and make it easier for foreign nationals to visit India for tourism, education, medical treatment and business.