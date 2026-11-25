Relatives search hospitals across emirates as families confirm four Indian victims dead
Ras Al Khaimah: After a day of frantic searching, families of Indian victims of Tuesday’s Ras Al Khaimah bus-truck crash are learning the worst. Their loved ones are no longer missing. They are gone. At least four of the victims have been identified by relatives, and all of them are from the south Indian state of Kerala.
The search was gruelling. Since ambulances took the dead and injured from the remote crash site to hospitals in different emirates, anxious relatives had to go from one hospital to another to find out where their loved ones were.
Some families are still searching, while others have received the confirmation they feared.
Gulf News is also aware of three other Indian victims who are believed to be from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Their identities are awaiting confirmation from their families or the authorities.
Social workers and travel agencies supporting the families told Gulf News that the victims were hopeful about building a new chapter in life in the UAE. Many were returning after getting new visit visas, while they were in the process of joining new companies and waiting for their employment visas.
Some of those on board were due to be married, and at least one had recently tied the knot. Among the dead is also a father who had already lost two sons in recent years.
The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, on Al Watan Road. A bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside after a breakdown, according to the Ministry of Interior. The death toll has since risen to 13, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
Ashraf Kolangaradi Attenganam, 53, ran a soft drinks distribution service in Umm Al Quwain and had been a UAE resident for several years. His son confirmed his death.
A family friend said Ashraf had recently faced difficulties in his business, and his investor visa could not be renewed. He had changed his visa status and was heading back to his company when the crash happened.
Family and friends said he had already endured more than his share of grief. He lost an 18-year-old son to a heart attack a few years ago, and another young son died in a bike accident two years ago.
He is survived by his wife and two other children. One of them works in the UAE, while his wife and daughter are in India.
Only a few months ago, Ashraf flew to Kerala for the housewarming of his dream home before returning to the UAE.
Another victim, Muhammed Ashik, 29, had got married earlier this year and came to the UAE in search of a job and a better future, according to his family members here.
He had found work at a cafeteria, but his employment visa was taking time to process. It was to stay in the country until it came through that he had travelled to Oman to get another visit visa.
Sankeertha Suresh, 26, the lone female victim identified so far, was a computer science engineer who had been working in the UAE for nearly two years, according to her brother.
She had landed a new job in the marine field, and her existing visa was about to expire. She had gone to Oman to get a visit visa so she could return and join her new company.
Hemanth Puthiya Kavil, 29, was a mechanical engineer who had resigned from his job and was hoping to join a new company, according to his relatives.
With his new employment expected to take time, he had also moved on to a visit visa and travelled on the ill-fated bus for the same.
The Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, visited Ras Al Khaimah Police Headquarters on Wednesday to meet the families and local authorities.
He confirmed to Gulf News that some families had identified their loved ones who were killed in the crash. However, the Consulate has not yet announced a formal toll of Indian victims since the identification process was still on.
Dr Reddy said it was too early to give the total number of Indians who died. "We are still ascertaining the facts and waiting for formal confirmation from the local authorities," he told Gulf News.
Dr Reddy said the identification was still under way. "It is an ongoing process," he said, explaining that ambulances from different hospitals had taken victims to different emirates and that Ras Al Khaimah Police was collating the information. The authorities have assured the Consulate they will share the details once they are finalised.
Families seeking help can call the Consulate's 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342.