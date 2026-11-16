The Imbonerakure members were returning from political training when their truck crashed
Nairobi: At least 31 members of the youth wing of Burundi's ruling party died in a truck crash over the weekend, police told AFP on Monday.
The accident took place in the northern Busoni commune at around 6:50 pm (1650 GMT) on Sunday after the driver lost control thanks to a brake failure, police colonel Pierre Nkurikiye said.
He said in a statement that 25 people were killed instantly, while six others later died of their injuries in the hospital.
The members of the ruling party's powerful youth wing, known as the Imbonerakure, were returning from a day of "moralisation" training ahead of the presidential polls in 2027, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The group is described as a militia by the United Nations and rights organisations.
A police source confirmed the goods truck -- which are frequently used to ferry Imbonerakure despite doing so being illegal -- was travelling at high speed down a steep slope when the incident occurred.
"The driver was unable to brake in time to make a turn and slammed violently into two houses on the side of the road," the police officer told AFP, requesting anonymity.
"The impact was so severe that the truck was completely crushed, reduced to a mangled heap of scrap metal," he said.
"Many died instantly, while the injured were taken to various hospitals in the region... Dozens remain in critical condition, their lives hanging in the balance."
He added that officers were often "forced to turn a blind eye" to the illegal use of trucks for fear of reprisals.
Several rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have accused the Imbonerakure of killing and torturing dozens of people, particularly under the authoritarian rule of former president Pierre Nkurunziza, in power from 2005 until 2020.
Burundi's presidential election will see Evariste Ndayishimiye seek a second term and is scheduled to take place on May 3 next year.
Last week, the president submitted his candidacy papers, paying a deposit of 100 million Burundian francs ($33,000).
Opposition parties argue the huge sum imposed by the authorities is designed to prevent them from participating in the election.