Bus overturns near Bursa-Izmir motorway entrance as authorities investigate crash
Dubai: At least 11 people were killed and 27 injured when a bus collided with a truck and overturned in western Turkey on Sunday, authorities said.
The crash occurred near the entrance to a motorway linking Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, the Manisa governor's office said in a social media statement. “Eleven Turkish citizens were killed and 27 others injured,” the governor's office said.
Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. “We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all relevant authorities,” he said in a statement on social media.
Images published by local media showed the bus overturned and lodged against roadside barriers, with its windscreen shattered.
Local media reported that the drivers of both the bus and the truck had been detained as part of an investigation into the cause of the crash. No details were immediately available on their condition.
Local media reported there were indications that the truck, described in reports as a tractor-trailer, may have been travelling on the wrong side of the road. Authorities have not yet announced an official cause of the crash.