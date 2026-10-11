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11 killed, 27 injured after bus collides with truck in western Turkey

Bus overturns near Bursa-Izmir motorway entrance as authorities investigate crash

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The crash occurred near the entrance to a motorway linking Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, leaving 11 killed and 27 injured.
The crash occurred near the entrance to a motorway linking Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, leaving 11 killed and 27 injured.
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Dubai: At least 11 people were killed and 27 injured when a bus collided with a truck and overturned in western Turkey on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the entrance to a motorway linking Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, the Manisa governor's office said in a social media statement. “Eleven Turkish citizens were killed and 27 others injured,” the governor's office said.

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Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. “We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all relevant authorities,” he said in a statement on social media.

Images published by local media showed the bus overturned and lodged against roadside barriers, with its windscreen shattered.

Local media reported that the drivers of both the bus and the truck had been detained as part of an investigation into the cause of the crash. No details were immediately available on their condition.

Local media reported there were indications that the truck, described in reports as a tractor-trailer, may have been travelling on the wrong side of the road. Authorities have not yet announced an official cause of the crash.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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