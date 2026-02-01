Two Turkey road accidents kill at least 16

Crashes in Antalya and Burdur underscore risks of driving in adverse weather conditions
At least 16 people were killed in two road accidents in southern Turkey on Sunday, authorities said.
A bus crashed off a highway near the city of Antalya killing nine people and injuring 25, seven of whom are in critical condition, Antalya provincial governor Hulusi Sahin said.
Seven people died and five were injured in a second accident at Burdur, on the highway from Antalya to Isparta, the DHA news agency reported.
The bus was carrying 34 people from the western city of Tekirdag to Antalya when it rolled off the highway, the official said, without stating whether foreign nationals were involved.
"It's an intersection where you shouldn’t drive fast, yet it appears the bus entered it at high speed," he said, adding that rain had made the road slippery.
The coastal region around Antalya is a popular resort destination that draws many foreign tourists each year.
