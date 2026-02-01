GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Two Turkey road accidents kill at least 16

Crashes in Antalya and Burdur underscore risks of driving in adverse weather conditions

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This handout photograph taken and released on February 1, 2026 by Turkish news agency DHA shows an aerial view of a Bus accident where first aid official work in Antalya.
This handout photograph taken and released on February 1, 2026 by Turkish news agency DHA shows an aerial view of a Bus accident where first aid official work in Antalya.
AFP

At least 16 people were killed in two road accidents in southern Turkey on Sunday, authorities said. 

A bus crashed off a highway near the city of Antalya killing nine people and injuring 25, seven of whom are in critical condition, Antalya provincial governor Hulusi Sahin said.

Seven people died and five were injured in a second accident at Burdur, on the highway from Antalya to Isparta, the DHA news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 34 people from the western city of Tekirdag to Antalya when it rolled off the highway, the official said, without stating whether foreign nationals were involved.

"It's an intersection where you shouldn’t drive fast, yet it appears the bus entered it at high speed," he said, adding that rain had made the road slippery.

The coastal region around Antalya is a popular resort destination that draws many foreign tourists each year. 

Related Topics:
AccidentsTurkey

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Istanbul

Istanbul: Woman's headless body found in bin

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan

Turkish star denies calling Shah Rukh Khan 'uncle'

2m read
Image used for illustrative purposes.

DHA holds session on choking game: Who’s at risk?

3m read
The skull breaker challenge has made a comeback, raising concerns about safety of social media users, especially students. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Choking, 'skull breaker’ social media warning in Dubai

4m read