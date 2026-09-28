Passenger bus and car collide on Gaziantep Osmaniye road, leaving one critically injured
Dubai: Seven people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car on a road in Turkey’s southern Gaziantep province, authorities said.
The crash occurred on the road linking Gaziantep and Osmaniye, according to Turkish officials.
Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said one of the injured remained in critical condition.
Teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, as well as the gendarmerie, health services and fire department were dispatched to the scene following the collision.
Emergency crews attended to the injured and carried out response operations at the crash site.
Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine its cause.