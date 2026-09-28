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Seven killed, 16 injured in bus crash in southern Turkey

Passenger bus and car collide on Gaziantep Osmaniye road, leaving one critically injured

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A passenger bus collided with a car on Gaziantep Osmaniye road, leaving seven dead, 16 injured including one on critical condition.
A passenger bus collided with a car on Gaziantep Osmaniye road, leaving seven dead, 16 injured including one on critical condition.
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Dubai: Seven people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car on a road in Turkey’s southern Gaziantep province, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the road linking Gaziantep and Osmaniye, according to Turkish officials.

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Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said one of the injured remained in critical condition.

Teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, as well as the gendarmerie, health services and fire department were dispatched to the scene following the collision.

Emergency crews attended to the injured and carried out response operations at the crash site.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine its cause.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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