Police release footage as UAE records 296 red light incidents in 2025
Sharjah: A driver who sped through a red light at a busy intersection in Sharjah narrowly avoided a potentially serious crash, prompting police to warn motorists against taking risks on the road.
Traffic cameras monitored by the Sharjah Police Operations Centre captured the incident at night, showing a white sedan approaching the intersection and continuing through despite the traffic signal being red.
The vehicle drove straight across the junction and cut through active lanes, narrowly missing vehicles that were turning across the intersection.
The footage, released by Sharjah Police as part of its road safety awareness efforts, highlights the dangers of ignoring traffic signals and attempting to save a few minutes while driving.
Sharjah Police urged motorists to be patient and obey traffic signals, warning that a few moments saved on the road are not worth risking lives.
"Do not let your rush be the reason for a traffic accident. Obey traffic signals to maintain your safety and the safety of others," police said.
Authorities reminded drivers to plan their journeys in advance, follow speed limits and remain alert at intersections. Running a red light can put motorists, passengers and pedestrians at risk, particularly at busy junctions.
Police said traffic signals are a critical road safety measure designed to prevent collisions and protect lives, urging all road users to comply with traffic regulations and adopt safe driving habits.
Running a red light was among the leading causes of road accidents recorded in the UAE in 2025, according to Ministry of Interior statistics.
The figures recorded 296 traffic incidents attributed to drivers crossing red light or red arrow signals nationwide.
Sharjah Police stressed that running a red light is among the most serious traffic offences under UAE law. The violation carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and vehicle impoundment for up to 30 days.
Repeat offences can result in harsher penalties, including longer impoundment periods and possible licence suspension after accumulating 24 black points.