Traffic cameras, crash footage used to highlight dangers of driving too close
Sharjah: Failure to leave a safe distance between vehicles was linked to 15 road casualties in Sharjah in 2025, including one death and 14 injuries, according to Sharjah Police traffic statistics.
The injuries included two serious, seven moderate and five minor cases.
The figures show only the number of people killed or injured in crashes linked to the violation of failing to leave enough distance between vehicles in 2025. They do not represent the total number of traffic accidents recorded in the emirate.
A total of 426 traffic accidents were recorded across Sharjah in 2025. Of these, 366 occurred in Sharjah City, 34 in the Central Region and 26 in the Eastern Region.
Sharjah Police have renewed their warning against tailgating as part of a traffic awareness campaign, highlighting the dangers of driving too close to the vehicle ahead, particularly on high-speed roads.
Sharjah Police have renewed their warning against tailgating as part of a traffic awareness campaign, highlighting the dangers of driving too close to the vehicle ahead, particularly on high-speed roads.
The campaign includes footage from the Sharjah Police operations centre showing traffic cameras monitoring roads across the emirate.
One scene shows a delivery motorcycle travelling close behind a car on a busy highway. The footage shows the motorcycle colliding with the rear of the car, with the rider and motorcycle thrown into the air following the impact.
Police said maintaining a safe following distance gives drivers and motorcycle riders more time to respond to changing road conditions and take evasive action.
The faster the vehicle is travelling, the greater the stopping distance required. Driving too close can leave motorists without the critical seconds needed to brake safely, increasing the risk of a rear-end collision
Sharjah Police urged motorists not to overlook the importance of leaving enough space between vehicles, warning that those extra seconds can make the difference between stopping safely and crashing into the vehicle ahead.
The warning applies to all road users, including car drivers and motorcycle riders.
As part of its ongoing road-safety campaign, police urged motorists to maintain a safe following distance, stay alert to surrounding traffic and avoid driving habits that leave little time to react to sudden changes on the road.
Across the UAE, 836 accidents linked to failure to maintain a safe distance were recorded in 2025, according to Ministry of Interior traffic statistics.
Dubai recorded the highest number, with 663 accidents, followed by Abu Dhabi with 104.
The remaining cases were reported in Ras Al Khaimah (22), Umm Al Quwain (18), Fujairah (17), Sharjah (15) and Ajman (12).
The figures highlight the dangers of tailgating and the importance of maintaining a safe following distance, particularly on high-speed roads.