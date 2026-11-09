Thick smoke and flames engulf factory after deadly blast in Izmir
A huge explosion and fire at an iron and steelworks in western Turkey left 10 people dead Monday as rescuers searched for four missing workers, officials said.
The fire at the HABAS plant in Aliaga, Izmir province, also injured 15 people, two of them critically, Provincial Gov. Suleyman Elban said in a televised update of the latest casualties. Search teams were looking for four people still believed to be under the wreckage, he added.
An earlier statement from his office had put the death toll at three, with 14 wounded and 10 missing.
Footage posted from the scene showed a hue cloud of thick smoke pouring into the blue sky as flames appeared to engulf a tall structure within the Habas Demir Celik plant in Aliaga, some 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Izmir.
Eyewitness Deniz Ulker who was passing nearby at the time said it felt like an earthquake.
"It felt like the ground was shifting beneath us, I thought it was an earthquake. When I looked at the factory across the street, thick black smoke was coming out. A fire broke out where the chimney was," Ulker told the Anadolu state news agency.
"It was like a bomb going off," said Turan Ilbay, who works as a truck driver at the factory and also spoke to Anadolu.
The DHA news agency said initial findings suggested the blast occurred when an overhead crane collapsed into a large industrial furnace used during the liquid steel casting process.
Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said rescue teams were "continuing their work to remove the collapsed platform" and that those affected were factory workers.
"Unfortunately, we have received preliminary information indicating a large number of deaths and injuries among people working at the factory. The exact number will become clear once the wreckage has been removed," he said in a post on X shortly before the toll was updated to six dead.