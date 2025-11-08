Fire at perfume factory in northwestern Turkey kills six

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze
Dubai: A fire ripped through a perfume and cosmetics factory in northwestern Turkey on Saturday morning, killing six people and injuring one, Turkish media reported.
The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. local time at a facility in the Dilovası Organized Industrial Zone of Kocaeli province, a major manufacturing hub near the Marmara Sea.
Local media reported that several explosions preceded the fire, which sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air and prompted a rapid response from emergency services.
Governor İlhami Aktaş said the fire was contained after hours of intense firefighting operations. “Despite all efforts, we lost six of our citizens in this unfortunate incident,” he told reporters at the scene. “The fire has been completely brought under control, and cooling efforts are ongoing.” One injured worker was taken to Gebze Fatih State Hospital with severe burns and respiratory injuries.
Turkish authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown. Initial assessments suggest that the fire may have started in a chemical storage area containing flammable materials used in perfume and lotion production.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames spread rapidly through the multi-story facility. “There was a loud explosion, and the fire reached the upper floors within minutes,” said one factory worker who escaped uninjured. “We tried to help our colleagues, but the smoke was too dense.”
Residents near the industrial zone reported hearing multiple blasts and seeing heavy smoke visible from kilometers away. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours before bringing it under control.
Local authorities have ordered safety inspections at other factories in the area, while the Ministry of Labor and Social Security announced the formation of a special commission to review the company’s compliance with occupational safety regulations.
The bodies of the victims were transferred to the Kocaeli Forensic Medicine Institute for identification. Preliminary reports indicated that most of the deceased were night-shift workers inside the production area when the fire erupted.
Families of the victims gathered outside the factory and nearby hospitals awaiting updates. The Kocaeli Governorate pledged psychological and financial support for those affected.
Cooling operations and smoke evacuation continued through the afternoon as teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and police forensic units joined the investigation.
