Authorities say blaze caused by short circuit and boiler explosion
Dubai: A massive fire broke out early Friday at a clothing factory in El Mahalla El Kubra, a major industrial centre in Egypt’s Gharbia Governorate, killing eight people and injuring 35, according to the Ministry of Health.
Two security sources told Reuters the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit, which sparked flames and caused a boiler explosion on the building’s upper floor, leading to a partial collapse of the structure
The Ministry of Health said 26 fully equipped ambulances were dispatched to the site, transporting the injured to El Mahalla General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment under the supervision of specialised medical teams.
Civil defence units continued rescue operations into the afternoon, clearing debris and searching for additional victims or survivors. Authorities also coordinated efforts to secure the surrounding area, the ministry added.
Governor Ashraf Al Gendy, who visited the site, said emergency crews had fully contained the fire and were removing destroyed sections of the building. However, rescuers are still trying to recover three people trapped under the rubble, with their conditions yet to be confirmed.
The Ministry of Labour said in a statement that some civil defence personnel died while battling the blaze. According to the governor’s office, one of the injured remains in intensive care, eight are still in hospital, and the rest have been discharged after treatment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox