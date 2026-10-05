Dozens injured in Sweden bus crash: authority

Authorities investigate cause of Sweden bus accident
Dozens of people were injured, including 10 seriously, when a double decker bus in Sweden drove off a road and tipped over, officials said Monday.
Images from the accident, which occurred between the towns of Vaxjo and Alvesta in the south of the country, showed the bus tipped over on its side next to the road.
Several ambulances and fire trucks were lined up on the road next to the accident.
"In total, more than 40 people have been affected by the bus accident, of whom around 10 are currently seriously injured," local health authority Region Kronoberg said in a statement.
Police said in a separate statement that it was unclear what had caused the accident and that they were "questioning the driver and passengers."
According to police the accident occurred just after 4.30 pm (1430 GMT).