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Dubai traffic alert: Crashes reported on E311, Emirates Road

On Sheikh Zayed Road, traffic is starting to slow in both directions near Al Quoz

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Dubai traffic alert: Crashes reported on E311, Emirates Road
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Motorists in Dubai are facing heavy traffic on several major roads, with crash markers appearing on Google Maps amid slow-moving traffic across parts of the city.

On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), a crash marker near Al Warqa 2 coincides with slow-moving traffic along stretches of the highway towards Muhaisnah and the Sharjah border.

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Another crash marker appears on Al Rebat Street near Dubai Festival City Mall, where traffic is congested on surrounding roads connecting the area with Al Rashidiya and Mirdif.

Traffic is also beginning to slow on Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions near Al Quoz. Parts of Al Khail Road near Dubai Design District are also experiencing slow-moving traffic.

Delays extend into neighbouring Sharjah, where the E11 is heavily congested around Al Khan. Several closure markers appear on nearby roads, including near Sahara Centre.

Slow-moving vehicles are also reported around Sharjah International Airport and on routes linking the emirate with Dubai.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, check live traffic updates before setting off and follow instructions issued by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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