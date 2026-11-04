Phase 1 includes partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange, easier access to Expo Centre
Sharjah: New bridges and road links connecting Sharjah with Dubai have opened as part of a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving access to Expo Centre Sharjah, particularly during the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the first phase of the project on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards improving traffic flow between the two emirates.
The first phase includes the partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange and the operation of several newly constructed bridges and intersections designed to improve connectivity and streamline traffic movement.
Under the new arrangements, motorists can travel in one direction from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Expo Centre Sharjah, providing a more convenient route for visitors attending major exhibitions and events.
The opening coincides with the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, attracting publishers, authors and visitors from across the UAE and overseas.
The new road connections are expected to help accommodate increased traffic around the exhibition venue during the 12-day event, while improving access for motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai.
The opening is part of a wider Dh750 million programme announced by Sheikh Sultan in June to upgrade major roads and intersections linking Sharjah and Dubai. The programme includes improvements to Al Taawun Roundabout, Al Khan Street and connections to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The Al Taawun Tunnel, a key component of the development, is designed to carry three lanes of traffic in each direction and ease congestion along one of the busiest commuter routes between the two emirates.
The tunnel project could reduce waiting times by as much as 85 per cent once fully operational, with completion scheduled for February 2027.
The road improvements are expected to benefit daily commuters as well as visitors to Expo Centre Sharjah, strengthening connections between residential, commercial and industrial districts and Dubai.