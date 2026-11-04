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Sharjah opens new bridges, road links to Dubai to ease traffic congestion

Phase 1 includes partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange, easier access to Expo Centre

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah opened new bridges and road links to Dubai, easing traffic congestion and improving access to Expo Centre Sharjah during the International Book Fair.
Sharjah opened new bridges and road links to Dubai, easing traffic congestion and improving access to Expo Centre Sharjah during the International Book Fair.
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Sharjah: New bridges and road links connecting Sharjah with Dubai have opened as part of a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving access to Expo Centre Sharjah, particularly during the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the first phase of the project on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards improving traffic flow between the two emirates.

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The first phase includes the partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange and the operation of several newly constructed bridges and intersections designed to improve connectivity and streamline traffic movement.

Under the new arrangements, motorists can travel in one direction from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Expo Centre Sharjah, providing a more convenient route for visitors attending major exhibitions and events.

The opening coincides with the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, attracting publishers, authors and visitors from across the UAE and overseas.

The new road connections are expected to help accommodate increased traffic around the exhibition venue during the 12-day event, while improving access for motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai.

The opening is part of a wider Dh750 million programme announced by Sheikh Sultan in June to upgrade major roads and intersections linking Sharjah and Dubai. The programme includes improvements to Al Taawun Roundabout, Al Khan Street and connections to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The Al Taawun Tunnel, a key component of the development, is designed to carry three lanes of traffic in each direction and ease congestion along one of the busiest commuter routes between the two emirates.

The tunnel project could reduce waiting times by as much as 85 per cent once fully operational, with completion scheduled for February 2027.

The road improvements are expected to benefit daily commuters as well as visitors to Expo Centre Sharjah, strengthening connections between residential, commercial and industrial districts and Dubai.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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