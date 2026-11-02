New routes aim to ease traffic congestion and improve visitor access to SIBF venue
Sharjah has announced the completion of several access roads leading to Expo Centre Sharjah ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), in a move aimed at easing traffic congestion and ensuring smoother journeys for thousands of visitors expected to attend the event.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the routes were ready in conjunction with the launch of the international book fair, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and facilitate access to the exhibition venue.
The new access arrangements are designed to improve connectivity around Expo Centre Sharjah, a major venue for exhibitions and international events.
The authority highlighted the roads leading to the exhibition centre, with the accompanying map identifying connections around Al Corniche Road, Al Ittihad Road, Al Arab Mall and Industrial Area 7.
The initiative is intended to accommodate increased traffic during the book fair and make it easier for visitors to reach the venue.