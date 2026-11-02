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Sharjah opens key access roads to Expo Centre ahead of International Book Fair

New routes aim to ease traffic congestion and improve visitor access to SIBF venue

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah opened key access roads to Expo Centre ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and ensure smoother journeys for thousands of visitors to the exhibition avenue.
Sharjah opened key access roads to Expo Centre ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and ensure smoother journeys for thousands of visitors to the exhibition avenue.
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Sharjah has announced the completion of several access roads leading to Expo Centre Sharjah ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), in a move aimed at easing traffic congestion and ensuring smoother journeys for thousands of visitors expected to attend the event.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the routes were ready in conjunction with the launch of the international book fair, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and facilitate access to the exhibition venue.

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The new access arrangements are designed to improve connectivity around Expo Centre Sharjah, a major venue for exhibitions and international events.

The authority highlighted the roads leading to the exhibition centre, with the accompanying map identifying connections around Al Corniche Road, Al Ittihad Road, Al Arab Mall and Industrial Area 7.

The initiative is intended to accommodate increased traffic during the book fair and make it easier for visitors to reach the venue.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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