GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Book Fair 2026: Police step up traffic, security measures ahead of opening

Patrols to monitor surrounding roads as officers manage crowds inside the venue

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Security personnel will be available to oversee visitor movement, manage crowds and help maintain order.
Security personnel will be available to oversee visitor movement, manage crowds and help maintain order.
AFP

Sharjah: Sharjah Police are stepping up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair which will be inaugurated tomorrow Wednesday November 4  , with police patrols to be deployed on surrounding roads and security personnel stationed inside the exhibition venue to manage crowds and ensure visitors' safety.

Brigadier Dr Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, highlighted the preparations, which aim to accommodate the large number of visitors expected at the annual event and ensure smooth movement around and within the venue.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The plan includes organising traffic flow on roads leading to the exhibition, while police patrols will monitor surrounding routes to help ease congestion and respond to any incidents.

Inside the venue, security personnel will be available to oversee visitor movement, manage crowds and help maintain order, particularly in busy areas.

Special attention will be given to entrances, exits, corridors and connecting bridges to prevent bottlenecks and ensure visitors can move safely and conveniently.

The arrangements are designed to make access and movement easier than in previous editions, with coordination between the various authorities and stakeholders involved in organising the event.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi also stressed the importance of continued coordination on security arrangements in Sharjah, particularly during major events that attract visitors from across the UAE and abroad.

The preparations bring together the relevant entities to coordinate operational, traffic and security measures, with the aim of providing a safe and well-organised experience for visitors and exhibitors.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A young visitor at the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair 2020.

Sharjah Book Fair 2026: Your complete visitor guide

3m read
Sharjah opened key access roads to Expo Centre ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and ensure smoother journeys for thousands of visitors to the exhibition avenue.

Sharjah opens new roads to Expo Centre

1m read
Sheikh Sultan also reveals major publications coming to Sharjah International Book Fair.

Sharjah Ruler reveals tunnel and book fair plans

4m read
VD Satheesan

Kerala CM among key figures at 45th Sharjah Book Fair

2m read