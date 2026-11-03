Sharjah Book Fair 2026: Police step up traffic, security measures ahead of opening

Patrols to monitor surrounding roads as officers manage crowds inside the venue
Sharjah: Sharjah Police are stepping up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair which will be inaugurated tomorrow Wednesday November 4 , with police patrols to be deployed on surrounding roads and security personnel stationed inside the exhibition venue to manage crowds and ensure visitors' safety.
Brigadier Dr Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, highlighted the preparations, which aim to accommodate the large number of visitors expected at the annual event and ensure smooth movement around and within the venue.
The plan includes organising traffic flow on roads leading to the exhibition, while police patrols will monitor surrounding routes to help ease congestion and respond to any incidents.
Inside the venue, security personnel will be available to oversee visitor movement, manage crowds and help maintain order, particularly in busy areas.
Special attention will be given to entrances, exits, corridors and connecting bridges to prevent bottlenecks and ensure visitors can move safely and conveniently.
The arrangements are designed to make access and movement easier than in previous editions, with coordination between the various authorities and stakeholders involved in organising the event.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi also stressed the importance of continued coordination on security arrangements in Sharjah, particularly during major events that attract visitors from across the UAE and abroad.
The preparations bring together the relevant entities to coordinate operational, traffic and security measures, with the aim of providing a safe and well-organised experience for visitors and exhibitors.