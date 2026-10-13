Sharjah Book Fair 2026: What’s new for visitors?

The 12-day literary festival runs from Nov. 4–15 with the theme Made of Stories
Sharjah Book Fair 2026 announced: 1,500 events, 124 countries
The 12-day literary festival runs from Nov. 4–15 with the theme Made of Stories
Sharjah: From meeting internationally acclaimed authors and exploring thousands of books to enjoying live theatre, crime fiction, cooking demonstrations and interactive children’s activities, visitors to this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair can look forward to 12 days of literary and cultural celebrations.
The 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will run from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries and offering 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events.
Organised under the theme Made of Stories, the festival will welcome 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries, with Oman taking centre stage as Guest of Honour.
The programme, announced by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Tuesday, promises something for every age group, from book lovers and aspiring writers to families seeking educational entertainment.
Among this year’s highlights is Poets’ Corner, where visitors can share personal stories and have them transformed into poetry in Arabic or English.
Children will also have an opportunity to explore future careers through Future Hands District, an interactive educational city introducing young visitors to different professions.
The fair will feature theatrical productions, workshops, literary discussions and performances designed to make reading and storytelling engaging for visitors.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said the event reflects Sharjah’s longstanding commitment to books and knowledge.
“For 45 years, SIBF has brought together readers, writers, publishers and creative minds from around the world. This year’s theme, ‘Made of Stories’, celebrates how the stories we read, hear and pass down through generations shape our memories, identity and understanding of the world, and how we create stories of our own to leave for future generations.”
Visitors will have opportunities to interact with prominent literary and cultural personalities from around the world.
International participants include Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor, British crime novelist Clare Mackintosh, Chinese novelist Liu Zhenyun, American writer and translator Daisy Rockwell, and American-Canadian author John Vaillant.
Indian actress and writer Shenaz Treasurywala, Filipino historian Ambeth R. Ocampo and Syrian-Canadian novelist Zoulfa Katouh are also among the guests.
Emirati participants include Sultan Al Ameemi, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Habib Ghuloom, Dubai Abulhoul and Aisha Sultan.
The programme will explore literature, history, science, technology and contemporary cultural issues through discussions and interactive sessions.
Families can enjoy three major stage productions requiring advance booking.
The musical When Memories Sing, premiering on November 7, will revisit childhood songs and memories across generations.
On November 8, Impossible or Science?! will combine optical illusions, experiments and audience participation to explain scientific phenomena in an entertaining format.
The outdoor stage will host Waterland on November 14 and 15, featuring a cast of regional performers.
Aspiring writers can attend specialised creative writing workshops led by German novelist Daniela Tully, while Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy will conduct acting sessions covering performance, improvisation and character development.
Mystery and suspense enthusiasts will have a dedicated attraction with the fifth Thriller Festival, running from November 7 to 10.
More than 12 crime fiction specialists, literary agents and screenwriters will participate.
Among the featured writers are Clare Mackintosh, Karen Dionne, Vaseem Khan, Abir Mukherjee and David Fennell.
Food enthusiasts can visit the Cookery Corner for live demonstrations by international chefs, including Pakistani-British chef Kausar Raja and India’s Romy Gill.
As Guest of Honour, Oman will present 15 cultural sessions, six children’s workshops and 20 artistic performances.
Its delegation will include 50 participants, among them 41 writers and poets, showcasing Omani literature, traditional music, cuisine and heritage.
Beyond public attractions, the fair will provide opportunities for international publishing professionals.
A training programme organised with New York University begins on October 31, followed by the Sharjah Publishers Conference from November 1 to 3.
The Sharjah International Library Conference will take place from November 7 to 9, bringing together more than 400 librarians and information professionals.
Additional parking areas and transport arrangements are being planned, with details expected before the fair opens.