Sharjah Book Fair 2026: What’s new for visitors?

“For 45 years, SIBF has brought together readers, writers, publishers and creative minds from around the world. This year’s theme, ‘Made of Stories’, celebrates how the stories we read, hear and pass down through generations shape our memories, identity and understanding of the world, and how we create stories of our own to leave for future generations.”

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.