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UAE Chambers signs MoU to establish UAE-Burundi business council

The agreement is intended to create more opportunities for businesses in both countries

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UAE Chambers signs MoU to establish UAE-Burundi business council
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Sharjah: The UAE and Burundi have signed an agreement to establish a joint business council aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Burundi (CFCIB).

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The new UAE–Burundi Business Council brings the number of business councils operating under UAE Chambers to 80.

The agreement is intended to create more opportunities for businesses in both countries to develop partnerships and strengthen commercial ties.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, vice-chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of SCCI, said the council would help deepen economic relations and open new avenues for cooperation.

He said UAE Chambers and SCCI would provide support and facilities to help private-sector companies grow and develop.

Olivier Suguru, president of CFCIB, welcomed the agreement and acknowledged the role of UAE Chambers and SCCI in facilitating the council's establishment.

Supporting business partnerships

UAE Chambers works with local chambers of commerce to support business councils, including facilitating their participation in chamber-organised events and arranging meetings to expand commercial networks.

The federation also collects recommendations and proposals from business council members and conveys them to the relevant authorities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al Gergawi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade; Abdullah Humaid bin Hamed, board member of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, assistant secretary-general of UAE Chambers, alongside other officials from both countries.

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