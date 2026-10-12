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Al Dhaid Date Festival draws thousands, boosts sales of local produce

Four-day event sees competitive auctions and strong demand for dates and palm products

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 showcased UAE's finest dates, heritage events, and innovative farming techniques, boosting local agriculture and trade.
Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 showcased UAE's finest dates, heritage events, and innovative farming techniques, boosting local agriculture and trade.
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The Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 concluded on Sunday after attracting thousands of visitors and generating strong sales of dates and palm-related products, underscoring the growing commercial potential of locally produced agricultural goods.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event brought together farmers, date producers, agricultural companies and home-based businesses from across the UAE.

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Premium date auctions generated competitive bidding for some of the UAE's finest local varieties, giving growers and traders direct access to consumers and helping drive commercial activity.

The festival's date market also showcased rare and commercial varieties, date molasses, food blends and traditional Emirati sweets adapted through modern preparation and presentation techniques.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the strong visitor turnout, participation and range of products reinforced the festival's role in helping farmers and producers reach markets and connect directly with consumers and traders.

Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, said the combination of auctions, agricultural activities and heritage events created an interactive platform for stakeholders across the palm and date sector.

The programme also included workshops on modern farming, date palm care and improving production quality, alongside cultural activities and traditional performances highlighting the date palm's place in Emirati heritage.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

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