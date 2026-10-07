Abu Dhabi Dates Exhibition opens with 95 pavilions from 12 countries

He also highlighted the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, as well as the support of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.