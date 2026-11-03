Diwali in Dubai, Abu Dhabi by budget: Save or splurge?

This is the time to adopt festive as your flavour of the month. But that doesn’t really mean throwing the budget out of play. Stick to what works – just choose what fits. In the UAE, there are plenty of options, from a chaat with a chat to craft workshops where you’ll leave with lanterns. So, whether you are in the mood for a budget, mid-range or splurge this Diwali (or one of each), here are some of your options.

Sometimes all you want is pani puri and something cold to wash it down with. Jannah Hotels & Resorts is keeping its Diwali celebrations flexible, with chaat-and-drink combinations at two Abu Dhabi properties before a full Indian buffet arrives on November 10. Choose from pani puri, masala puri and chana chaat with spicy buttermilk or Chaat Sodas, or upgrade to the buffet package. Essentially, you can decide exactly how seriously you want to take dinner.

Diwali dessert doesn’t have to arrive in a mithai box. Kairos Coffee Assembly is putting its own spin on things with a cashew croissant pudding made using house-baked croissants, homemade cashew custard, cashew praline and rose petals. It’s designed for sharing or taking along when visiting friends and family, although nobody is policing the “sharing” part. Keep an eye out for the Nov 7 workshop too. In collaboration with Dubai-based custom charm jewellery firm Black Pearl, Kairos will host a charm-making workshop (Dh250, including one beverage).

A five-star Palm resort and a food truck might sound like slightly unlikely companions, but that is exactly what you’ll find at Th8 Palm. Rohini Food Truck is serving a one-day Diwali thali with khasta palak chaat, murgh malai tikka, murgh makhni, dal makhni, rice, naan and roti. Ras malai and gulab jamun take care of dessert, with masala chaas alongside. You get a sizeable festive spread plus Palm Jumeirah views without the five-star dinner bill.

ZIYA is proving you don’t need to spend a whole lot to get a proper Diwali spread. Its Swad Mahal menu is entirely vegetarian and starts with solkadhi before moving through papdi chaat, khaman dhokla, shahi paneer with saag, panchmel dal, rice and Indian breads. Kaju katli and puran poli finish things off, because leaving Diwali dinner without something sweet would feel fundamentally wrong.

If escaping the buzz of the city is your wish, Hatta has its own Diwali dinner. Jeema at JA Hatta Fort Hotel is serving a three-course menu of Indian-inspired starters and mains, followed by a special festive dessert. One beverage is included, while rangoli, flowers, diyas and festive lighting take care of the atmosphere. This feels less like a quick festive meal and more like an excuse to turn Diwali dinner into a little Hatta outing. ⃃⃃

Diwali with small children and a formal dinner do not always make natural partners, so Leo & Loona is going in a different direction. Its Festival of Lights & Color brings lantern-making, rangoli, mask decorating, glowing play spaces and other hands-on activities to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Full-day entry varies by location and day, so there’s enough here to occupy children well beyond one craft table.

Rohini is giving you an actual reason to make an effort with the Diwali outfit. Alongside vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus, the JLT restaurant is running a nightly Best Dressed competition, with each winner entered into a draw for breakfast for two. Dinner itself is generous: think paneer tikka, kebabs, butter chicken, rogan josh, biryani, dal makhani and a trio of desserts including kheer and gulab jamun. The only potential problem is dropping curry on the outfit you were hoping would win.

Kinara is one for anyone who wants Diwali dinner to feel like an occasion. Chef Ashish Kumar has created a dedicated set menu accompanied by a welcome drink and live entertainment, and every table gets a festive sweet box to take away. Bookers are also entered into a draw for dinner for two and the chance to meet Chef Vikas Khanna later in November. ⃃⃃

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.