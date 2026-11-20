Set amongst lush tropical gardens, gentle waterways and tranquil swimming pools, JA Palm Tree Court offers an all-suite beachfront sanctuary where life moves at a more leisurely pace. Generously appointed suites provide space to reconnect, making it an inviting retreat for couples and multigenerational families alike. From restorative moments at Calm Spa and distinctive dining experiences to swimming with horses along the shoreline, every stay offers a deeper connection with nature and the freedom to spend time together.