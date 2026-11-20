Enjoy 30% savings on beachfront family holidays until the end of 2027
You don't have to travel far to discover an entirely different side of Dubai. Nestled along the shores across from Palm Jebel Ali, JA The Resort brings together 2.2 million square metres of picturesque landscapes, an 800-metre private beach, tropical gardens and an exceptional collection of dining, leisure, wellness and sporting experiences.
This Black Friday, the destination is making holidays even more rewarding with 30% savings on accommodation across its three distinctive five-star hotels - JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lake View Hotel. Available for bookings from November 17 to 30, 2026, the offer extends to stays until December 31, 2027, making it the perfect opportunity to plan ahead for school holidays, long weekends and special occasions.
A destination where childhood memories are made, JA Beach Hotel combines timeless beachfront charm with experiences designed for every generation. Little ones can make a splash at Just Splash Waterpark, enjoy pony rides, meet the resident animals at the Animal Discovery Zone or discover endless fun at Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club. Meanwhile, parents can unwind by the pool, enjoy watersports or savour leisurely meals overlooking the Arabian Gulf.
Set amongst lush tropical gardens, gentle waterways and tranquil swimming pools, JA Palm Tree Court offers an all-suite beachfront sanctuary where life moves at a more leisurely pace. Generously appointed suites provide space to reconnect, making it an inviting retreat for couples and multigenerational families alike. From restorative moments at Calm Spa and distinctive dining experiences to swimming with horses along the shoreline, every stay offers a deeper connection with nature and the freedom to spend time together.
Overlooking the resort’s nine-hole golf course, JA Lake View Hotel offers a refreshing blend of contemporary accommodation, relaxation and adventure. Discover the newly opened JA Sports & Shooting Club, challenge yourself with a round of golf, unwind beside one of the hotel's swimming pools or embark on a culinary journey at Kinara by Vikas Khanna.
With access to an extraordinary range of experiences across the wider resort, guests can create a holiday entirely their own, whether that means action-packed family days, indulgent wellness moments or simply reconnecting with loved ones.
The Black Friday Offer also includes complimentary cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival, giving travellers the flexibility to secure their next holiday with confidence.
Booking period: November 17–30, 2026
Stay period: Until December 31, 2027
Offer: 30% savings on accommodation across all three hotels
Added benefit: Complimentary cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival
For reservations and further information, call 04 814 5500 or email reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com.