Four-day event brings together farmers, producers and traders until October 11
Dubai: The Al Dhaid Date Festival opened at Expo Al Dhaid on Thursday, bringing together palm farmers, date producers and traders from across the UAE for four days of auctions, exhibitions and agricultural activities.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival runs until October 11 and brings together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home-based businesses involved in the sector.
In its sixth edition, the event aims to support the palm and date sector by providing producers with opportunities to showcase and market their products directly to consumers while exchanging expertise on production and quality.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, said the festival provides a platform bringing together different parts of the palm and date industry.
The opening day featured an auction of premium dates, with farmers and producers from across the UAE presenting selected local varieties that meet specified quality standards. Auctions will continue throughout the festival after Maghrib prayers.
Al Awadi said the date market had also attracted visitors with a range of premium and commercial varieties and other palm-related products, providing direct access to farmers and producers.
He said the event provides farmers, agricultural businesses and productive families with direct access to consumers and traders, helping increase the commercial value and market potential of locally produced dates
The festival includes educational workshops on modern farming methods, palm tree care and improving production quality, alongside cultural, artistic and heritage activities. The festival is open daily from 9am to 9pm.