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Al Dhaid Date Festival 2026 opens with premium date auctions, growers from across UAE

Four-day event brings together farmers, producers and traders until October 11

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The festival runs until October 11 and brings together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home-based businesses involved in the sector.
The festival runs until October 11 and brings together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home-based businesses involved in the sector.
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Dubai: The Al Dhaid Date Festival opened at Expo Al Dhaid on Thursday, bringing together palm farmers, date producers and traders from across the UAE for four days of auctions, exhibitions and agricultural activities.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival runs until October 11 and brings together leading date palm growers and agricultural experts, as well as agricultural companies, government entities, productive families and home-based businesses involved in the sector.

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In its sixth edition, the event aims to support the palm and date sector by providing producers with opportunities to showcase and market their products directly to consumers while exchanging expertise on production and quality.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, said the festival provides a platform bringing together different parts of the palm and date industry.

The opening day featured an auction of premium dates, with farmers and producers from across the UAE presenting selected local varieties that meet specified quality standards. Auctions will continue throughout the festival after Maghrib prayers.

Al Awadi said the date market had also attracted visitors with a range of premium and commercial varieties and other palm-related products, providing direct access to farmers and producers.

He said the event provides farmers, agricultural businesses and productive families with direct access to consumers and traders, helping increase the commercial value and market potential of locally produced dates

The festival includes educational workshops on modern farming methods, palm tree care and improving production quality, alongside cultural, artistic and heritage activities. The festival is open daily from 9am to 9pm.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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