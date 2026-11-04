Al Dhaid uncovers illegal clothing, carpentry workshops inside farm

Clothing, furniture workshops found operating without authorisation
Sharjah: Al Dhaid City Municipality has uncovered several unauthorised workshops operating inside a farm in Al Dhaid. The premises were being used to manufacture women's clothing, tailor abayas and carpentry activities away from regulatory supervision.
The operation, carried out in coordination with the committee for the removal of encroachments, exposed the use of agricultural land for industrial and professional activities that are not permitted at the site.
During inspection, officials discovered a workshop manufacturing women's clothing, equipped with specialised electronic machines used for tailoring and automated embroidery. The equipment operated through computerised systems and software to produce designs, patterns and decorative details on fabrics and garments.
Inspectors also found a separate workshop specialising in stitching and tailoring women's abayas, along with a carpentry workshop used to manufacture furnishings and furniture.
The carpentry facility contained various machines and equipment used for cutting, preparing and manufacturing wooden products and furniture.
According to the municipality, spaces within the farm had been converted to accommodate these activities, despite the premises not being designated for industrial or commercial operations.
The inspection was part of the municipality's ongoing monitoring and enforcement campaigns, conducted in cooperation with relevant authorities to identify violations, prevent unauthorised activities and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
Al Dhaid City Municipality said it was continuing its field inspections to prevent farms and other non-designated locations from being exploited for industrial and commercial purposes.
The municipality stressed that the campaigns would continue in coordination with the Committee for the Removal of Encroachments and other concerned authorities, with legal and administrative action to be taken against detected violations.
It also urged businesses and individuals to comply with regulations and licensing requirements governing commercial and industrial activities, saying the measures were aimed at protecting public safety, safeguarding the community and preserving the city's urban appearance.