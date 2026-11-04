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Al Dhaid uncovers illegal clothing, carpentry workshops inside farm

Clothing, furniture workshops found operating without authorisation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Al Dhaid uncovers illegal clothing, carpentry workshops inside farm
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Sharjah: Al Dhaid City Municipality has uncovered several unauthorised workshops operating inside a farm in Al Dhaid. The premises were being used to manufacture women's clothing, tailor abayas and carpentry activities away from regulatory supervision.

The operation, carried out in coordination with the committee for the removal of encroachments, exposed the use of agricultural land for industrial and professional activities that are not permitted at the site.

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During inspection, officials discovered a workshop manufacturing women's clothing, equipped with specialised electronic machines used for tailoring and automated embroidery. The equipment operated through computerised systems and software to produce designs, patterns and decorative details on fabrics and garments.

Inspectors also found a separate workshop specialising in stitching and tailoring women's abayas, along with a carpentry workshop used to manufacture furnishings and furniture.

The carpentry facility contained various machines and equipment used for cutting, preparing and manufacturing wooden products and furniture.

According to the municipality, spaces within the farm had been converted to accommodate these activities, despite the premises not being designated for industrial or commercial operations.

The inspection was part of the municipality's ongoing monitoring and enforcement campaigns, conducted in cooperation with relevant authorities to identify violations, prevent unauthorised activities and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Al Dhaid City Municipality said it was continuing its field inspections to prevent farms and other non-designated locations from being exploited for industrial and commercial purposes.

The municipality stressed that the campaigns would continue in coordination with the Committee for the Removal of Encroachments and other concerned authorities, with legal and administrative action to be taken against detected violations.

It also urged businesses and individuals to comply with regulations and licensing requirements governing commercial and industrial activities, saying the measures were aimed at protecting public safety, safeguarding the community and preserving the city's urban appearance.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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