The bridge is 50 metres wide and connects to a 2.3-kilometre approach road
Sharjah: Sharjah has opened a new eight-lane bridge at the entrance to Al Dhaid, designed to accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles an hour, in the first phase of a major infrastructure and recreational development that includes a 460,000-square-metre lake.
The 320-metre bridge, which opened on Monday under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is intended to improve traffic flow and access to surrounding neighbourhoods in the emirate's Central Region.
The project was carried out by the Sharjah Initiatives Implementation Authority, known as Mubadara, and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with other government entities.
The bridge is 50 metres wide and connects to a 2.3-kilometre approach road. It replaces an earlier structure that has been redesigned to accommodate the lake beneath it, while increasing the number of traffic lanes to eight.
Dr Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadara, said the bridge would improve connections across Al Dhaid and provide easier access to neighbouring communities and the recreational facilities planned around the lake.
He explained that the bridge had been designed to accommodate heavy vehicles, with a dedicated 280-metre ramp for trucks travelling towards a toll gate and another 160-metre ramp for those heading towards Sharjah city.
The project also includes crossings beneath the bridge, extending a combined 108 metres, to improve access between nearby areas, including Jabal Omar, Al Tayyiba and Tall Al Zaafaran.
New lake to hold 400 million gallons of water
Construction is continuing on Al Dhaid Lake, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.
The planned lake will cover approximately 460,000 square metres, stretching 2.3 kilometres in length and 200 metres in width, with a depth of three metres.
Once completed, it is expected to hold approximately 400 million gallons of water, creating a strategic reserve intended to help replenish groundwater and moderate local temperatures.
The distance between the bridge's supporting pillars is 40 metres, in accordance with international specifications for Olympic rowing competitions.
A 5.4-kilometre road will encircle the lake, while the development will also feature separate pedestrian and cycling paths, each extending 5.2 kilometres.
The recreational facilities will include 775 parking spaces and areas for water sports, including rowing.
Officials expect the lake to attract birds, support biodiversity and provide a new destination for residents and visitors, potentially creating opportunities for local businesses.
Viewing platforms and pedestrian facilities
The bridge's design includes a five-metre-wide pedestrian walkway and eight viewing platforms offering panoramic views of Al Dhaid and the planned lake.
Four lifts and four emergency staircases are also included in the development to improve accessibility for older residents and people of determination.
The wider project incorporates a water management system designed to control rainwater and runoff from surrounding valleys.
It includes a canal measuring 2.6 kilometres in length and 20 metres in width, along with three smaller lakes intended to collect and regulate water flows.
Plans also call for a 2.5-kilometre forest, which will be developed alongside the lake to provide additional green spaces and outdoor recreational areas.
The development's lighting infrastructure includes 177 decorative poles and 225 energy-efficient LED lights.
Al Muhairi highlighted the cooperation between Mubadara, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, and Sharjah City Municipality in delivering the bridge.
Improved public transport connections
Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, stressed that the development was part of broader efforts to improve road safety, transport efficiency and quality of life.
He noted that the project was designed to meet the needs of residents and visitors, with particular attention to families and accessibility.
Al Othmani also highlighted three bus routes connecting the Etihad Rail station in Al Dhaid with other transport hubs.
The services include:
ER1: Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station to Al Madam Bus Station.
ER2: Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station to Al Sajaa Bus Station.
ER3: Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
The routes are intended to improve access to the railway station and strengthen connections between different modes of transport.