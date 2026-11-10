Construction begins on four pedestrian bridges in Al Dhafra

Al Dhafra's infrastructure upgrade focuses on safety and accessibility
Construction has begun on four pedestrian bridges at key locations across Al Dhafra Region to improve road safety, pedestrian access and quality of life.
The bridges will be located in Ghayathi City, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, and in Madinat Zayed on Sheikha Salama bint Butti Street and Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Street, providing safe crossings on major roads.
Designed with steel lattice structures, the bridges will feature stairs and lifts to accommodate all users, including People of Determination and senior citizens.
The project aims to separate pedestrian and vehicle movements, reduce accident risks and improve traffic flow while providing safe, accessible routes for daily travel.
It forms part of ongoing infrastructure development efforts to improve road network efficiency and promote safe, sustainable urban environments across Al Dhafra Region.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has launched its Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, setting out a roadmap for the future of policing and security in the emirate.
The plan focuses on strengthening proactive security, developing an intelligent road safety system, enhancing readiness and preparedness, and reinforcing institutional efficiency and resilience.
Recently, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced its plans to create a Dh872 million network of seven bridges linking Ramhan and Jubail islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway (E12), scheduled to open in 2027.
The project will involve the construction of a major interchange covering more than 166,000 square metres, with three tunnels, a network of ramps, roads and service corridors designed to increase road capacity and improve traffic flow.