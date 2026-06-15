Abu Dhabi maintains 25 pedestrian bridges and 38 tunnels to improve safety

The municipality said the project forms part of efforts to enhance urban infrastructure
Abu Dhabi City Municipality is continuing efforts to improve pedestrian safety and mobility through an integrated project covering the operation and maintenance of bridges, tunnels and other pedestrian facilities across Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland.
The municipality said the project forms part of wider efforts to enhance urban infrastructure, improve quality of life and encourage walking as a safe and sustainable mode of transport.
According to the municipality, the project currently covers 25 pedestrian bridges, 38 pedestrian tunnels, 16 staircases and 46 elevators that serve thousands of residents and visitors every day.
Officials said the facilities are managed through a performance-based operational system designed to ensure efficiency, reliability and long-term sustainability in line with international standards.
The project aims to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for pedestrians by carrying out regular inspections, preventive maintenance and continuous monitoring of infrastructure performance.
The municipality said these efforts help reduce the risks associated with crossing busy roads while improving connectivity between residential areas and key public facilities.
Rapid response teams are also deployed to address operational issues and ensure pedestrian facilities remain in good condition throughout the year.
In addition to maintenance work, the municipality has introduced several initiatives to improve the appearance of pedestrian bridges and tunnels across the capital.
This includes upgrading decorative lighting systems using energy-efficient technologies to create a more attractive and comfortable environment for users.
Officials said the improvements also support Abu Dhabi’s architectural identity while enhancing safety for pedestrians during evening hours.
The municipality noted that modern pedestrian infrastructure plays an important role in creating sustainable cities by encouraging walking and reducing reliance on vehicles for short trips.
These efforts contribute to lowering carbon emissions while promoting healthier lifestyles among residents.
Urban planning specialists have long considered investment in pedestrian facilities an important measure of a city’s development, as it improves road safety, strengthens community connectivity and enhances overall quality of life.
The municipality said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building people-focused communities and adopting international best practices in urban planning and infrastructure management.
Officials added that the continued development of pedestrian facilities supports Abu Dhabi’s goal of maintaining its position as one of the region’s safest and most liveable cities, while ensuring high-quality services for residents and visitors alike.