Abu Dhabi opens two new bridges linking Al Reem Island to E‑12 highway

Designed to carry up to 7,200 vehicles per hour, the bridges are expected to cut travel times by up to 15 minutes during peak hours – a reduction of around 60 per cent. The Dh450 million project improves connectivity between Al Reem and Saadiyat islands, while easing congestion on key routes such as Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street and Mina Road. A dedicated freight U-turn bridge linking Zayed Port to Saadiyat Island further enhances safety and logistics for commercial traffic.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has opened two new marine bridges connecting Al Reem Island directly to the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E‑12), offering a faster and smoother route for motorists.

Eng Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said, “This project ensures seamless mobility across Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s growth while meeting the highest standards of design and sustainability.”

Spanning a total of 1.5km with more than 25,000 square metres of surface area, the bridges feature 12 V‑shaped piers allowing vessels to pass beneath, a 2km elevated roadway, 71 streetlights, landscaped spaces, and 2km of pedestrian and cycling tracks. Built over roughly five million manhours using 35,000 cubic metres of concrete, the bridges showcase modern engineering designed for both efficiency and resilience.

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