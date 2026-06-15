Dubai to build new pedestrian bridges including one of its largest ever

730-metre bridge linking Dubai Silicon Oasis and Liwan among landmark projects
Dubai: Dubai is set to significantly expand its pedestrian infrastructure with plans to build 31 new pedestrian bridges and tunnels by 2030, including one of the largest pedestrian and cycling bridges in the emirate, as authorities push to improve road safety and encourage sustainable mobility.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a five-year plan covering key locations across the city, including Sheikh Zayed Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Al Ittihad Road and Omar bin Al Khattab Street. The projects were selected after extensive studies assessing population density, connectivity with public transport, nearby residential communities and access to economic and tourist destinations.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the expansion reflects Dubai’s commitment to becoming a safer, more pedestrian-friendly city.
“The continued expansion of pedestrian bridge infrastructure reflects the directives of the wise leadership to enhance traffic safety, provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users, and make Dubai a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city,” Al Tayer said.
The move comes as Dubai’s pedestrian network has expanded dramatically over the past two decades. The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels has risen from just 26 in 2006 to 178 by the end of 2025, representing a 585 per cent increase.
Among the most significant projects currently under construction is a 730-metre-long pedestrian and cycling bridge crossing Dubai-Al Ain Road. The structure, one of the largest of its kind in Dubai, will connect Wadi Al Safa 4 (Liwan) with Nad Hessa in Dubai Silicon Oasis, providing a vital link between two rapidly growing communities.
Another major project nearing completion is a 554-metre bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at the Tunis Street-Al Nahda intersection. The bridge will connect Muhaisnah 1 with Al Twar and extend towards Al Mamzar Beach.
Al Tayer highlighted the impact of pedestrian infrastructure on road safety, saying: “Existing and planned pedestrian bridges form an integrated pathway network linking residential communities across Dubai with key destinations and encouraging residents to use sustainable soft mobility modes for first and last-mile journeys.”
“Pedestrian bridges and tunnels have played a significant role in enhancing traffic safety, with the pedestrian fatality rate falling from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 deaths in 2025, a decline of 98 per cent,” he added.
The improvements have also boosted public satisfaction and active mobility. According to the RTA, resident satisfaction with pedestrian infrastructure has reached 88 per cent, while pedestrian trips increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025. Cycling trips surged 23 per cent year-on-year to 57.3 million in 2025.
The authority has recently completed three pedestrian and cycling bridges, including landmark crossings on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road measuring 528 metres and 501 metres respectively. Designed with dedicated lanes for bicycles and e-scooters, the bridges form part of Dubai’s wider strategy to promote walking, cycling and other low-carbon transport options.
RTA said the new bridges will be equipped with advanced safety systems, including firefighting equipment, alarm systems, remote monitoring technology and dedicated facilities for cyclists, supporting Dubai’s goal of achieving zero traffic fatalities and ranking among the world’s safest cities for road users.
Pedestrian bridges and tunnels increased from 26 in 2006 to 178 in 2025.
This represents a 585% increase.
RTA plans to add 31 more pedestrian bridges and tunnels by 2030.
Pedestrian fatality rate dropped from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.22 deaths per 100,000 people in 2025.
Overall decline in pedestrian fatalities: 98%.
Walking and cycling Statistics
Pedestrian trips increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025 (6% rise).
Cycling trips increased from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025 (23% rise).
Resident satisfaction with Dubai’s pedestrian infrastructure stands at 88%.
Notable features of the largest bridge
Length: 730 metres (among the largest pedestrian and cycling bridges in Dubai).
Width: 5.6 metres.
Connects Liwan (Wadi Al Safa 4) with Nad Hessa in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Designed to improve access between two fast-growing residential communities while supporting walking, cycling and e-scooter use.