Dubai to build new pedestrian bridges including one of its largest ever

Pedestrian deaths

“Pedestrian bridges and tunnels have played a significant role in enhancing traffic safety, with the pedestrian fatality rate falling from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 deaths in 2025, a decline of 98 per cent,” he added.

The improvements have also boosted public satisfaction and active mobility. According to the RTA, resident satisfaction with pedestrian infrastructure has reached 88 per cent, while pedestrian trips increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025. Cycling trips surged 23 per cent year-on-year to 57.3 million in 2025.

Promote walking

The authority has recently completed three pedestrian and cycling bridges, including landmark crossings on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road measuring 528 metres and 501 metres respectively. Designed with dedicated lanes for bicycles and e-scooters, the bridges form part of Dubai’s wider strategy to promote walking, cycling and other low-carbon transport options.

RTA said the new bridges will be equipped with advanced safety systems, including firefighting equipment, alarm systems, remote monitoring technology and dedicated facilities for cyclists, supporting Dubai’s goal of achieving zero traffic fatalities and ranking among the world’s safest cities for road users.

Pedestrian infrastructure growth

Pedestrian bridges and tunnels increased from 26 in 2006 to 178 in 2025.

This represents a 585% increase.

RTA plans to add 31 more pedestrian bridges and tunnels by 2030.

Pedestrian safety improvements

Pedestrian fatality rate dropped from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.22 deaths per 100,000 people in 2025.

Overall decline in pedestrian fatalities: 98%.

Walking and cycling Statistics

Pedestrian trips increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025 (6% rise).

Cycling trips increased from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025 (23% rise).

Resident satisfaction with Dubai’s pedestrian infrastructure stands at 88%.

Notable features of the largest bridge

Dubai–Al Ain Road bridge

Length: 730 metres (among the largest pedestrian and cycling bridges in Dubai).

Width: 5.6 metres.

Connects Liwan (Wadi Al Safa 4) with Nad Hessa in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Designed to improve access between two fast-growing residential communities while supporting walking, cycling and e-scooter use.