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Dubai's Palm Jumeirah to get two pedestrian bridges by 2027

The two bridges are expected to benefit approximately 16,000 residents

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Dubai's Palm Jumeirah to get two pedestrian bridges by 2027

Dubai: Construction has begun on two pedestrian bridges on Palm Jumeirah in a project designed to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic across the landmark destination. It is a joint project by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Holding Community Management.

The first bridge will be built near Shoreline, at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, with completion scheduled for June 2027. The second, at Golden Mile adjacent to the retail frontages, is due in October 2027. Together they will have a combined capacity of 2,700 pedestrians per hour — exceeding current demand and allowing for future growth — and are expected to benefit approximately 16,000 residents.

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Hussain Al Banna, Chief Executive Officer of RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the project reflected the strategic partnership between the RTA and Dubai Holding to integrate infrastructure and road network projects with major developments. He said it built on ongoing cooperation to deliver "integrated traffic solutions that respond to current and future growth requirements, improve connectivity between areas and key facilities, enhance safety and accessibility, and support sustainable urban development across the emirate."

Francis Gianni, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Community Management, said the new bridges would "enhance accessibility and connectivity across Palm Jumeirah, while supporting safer pedestrian movement and smoother traffic flow," adding that the investment reflected a commitment to "creating future-ready communities that put people and their everyday experience at the centre."

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