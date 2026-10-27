Seven bridges and three tunnels will boost road capacity and access to Abu Dhabi's islands
Abu Dhabi: A Dh872 million network of seven bridges linking Ramhan and Jubail islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway (E12) is scheduled to open in 2027, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.
The project will involve the construction of a major interchange covering more than 166,000 square metres, with three tunnels, a network of ramps, roads and service corridors designed to increase road capacity and improve traffic flow.
The development is part of Abu Dhabi's wider efforts to expand its transport infrastructure and support the emirate's urban and economic growth.
Eng Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT, said the project would improve access to Ramhan and Jubail islands while supporting economic development across the emirate.
He added that the interchange would strengthen Abu Dhabi's expanding transport network and reinforce the department's commitment to developing infrastructure in line with the highest international standards.
"The project also reflects our strategy to develop integrated communities that enhance quality of life and keep pace with the emirate's rapid urban growth," Al Mazrouei noted.
Sustainability measures will form part of the development, including the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting systems designed to reduce electricity consumption and minimise light pollution.
The department also plans to recycle approximately 90 per cent of construction waste generated during the project, which is expected to total more than 2,200 tonnes.