GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to open Dh872 million bridge network linking two islands in 2027

Seven bridges and three tunnels will boost road capacity and access to Abu Dhabi's islands

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The project will involve the construction of a major interchange covering more than 166,000 square metres, with three tunnels, a network of ramps, roads and service corridors.
The project will involve the construction of a major interchange covering more than 166,000 square metres, with three tunnels, a network of ramps, roads and service corridors.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A Dh872 million network of seven bridges linking Ramhan and Jubail islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway (E12) is scheduled to open in 2027, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.

The project will involve the construction of a major interchange covering more than 166,000 square metres, with three tunnels, a network of ramps, roads and service corridors designed to increase road capacity and improve traffic flow.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The development is part of Abu Dhabi's wider efforts to expand its transport infrastructure and support the emirate's urban and economic growth.

Eng Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT, said the project would improve access to Ramhan and Jubail islands while supporting economic development across the emirate.

He added that the interchange would strengthen Abu Dhabi's expanding transport network and reinforce the department's commitment to developing infrastructure in line with the highest international standards.

"The project also reflects our strategy to develop integrated communities that enhance quality of life and keep pace with the emirate's rapid urban growth," Al Mazrouei noted.

Sustainability measures will form part of the development, including the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting systems designed to reduce electricity consumption and minimise light pollution.

The department also plans to recycle approximately 90 per cent of construction waste generated during the project, which is expected to total more than 2,200 tonnes.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Yas Island

New Etihad Rail deal could make Yas Island trips easier

2m read
Two-year project will combine biomarkers and wearable data for personalised health insights.

Abu Dhabi, Ultrahuman develop biological age model

2m read
The upgraded road is expected to accommodate approximately 4,000 vehicles per hour, helping to separate through traffic from vehicles travelling to local destinations.

Abu Dhabi announces 13km road upgrade in Mussafah

2m read
The connections reshaping travel across Abu Dhabi 

The connections reshaping travel across Abu Dhabi 

4m read