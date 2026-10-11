Project includes new expressway along Street 8 with capacity for 4,000 vehicles per hour
Abu Dhabi has announced plans to upgrade 13 kilometres of major roads in Mussafah, including a new expressway, two bridges linking the industrial area to Mohammed bin Zayed City and improvements to several junctions, in a move aimed at reducing congestion and cutting journey times.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said the project would cover sections of the E30 road and Street 8 in Mussafah, improving connections between the industrial district, Mohammed bin Zayed City and Zayed City.
A central feature of the development will be a new expressway along Street 8, with three lanes in each direction and three additional lanes on either side to provide access to shops, businesses and other facilities without disrupting traffic on the main carriageway.
The upgraded road is expected to accommodate approximately 4,000 vehicles per hour, helping to separate through traffic from vehicles travelling to local destinations.
The project will also include improvements to four junctions along the E30, enhanced connections with Street 8 and the E20, and modifications to nine major intersections.
Two new bridges will be built to connect Mussafah with Mohammed bin Zayed City, alongside a dedicated pedestrian bridge to improve accessibility and road safety.
Easing congestion and supporting growth
Mussafah is one of Abu Dhabi's major industrial and commercial districts, with its roads serving residents travelling to work, businesses transporting goods and people making local journeys throughout the day.
Engineer Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said the project was designed to address the different transport needs of those using the area's road network.
“Mussafah's road network serves a wide range of users, from residents commuting to work and businesses transporting goods to people who rely on local journeys throughout the day,” he said.
“Planning for these different needs is essential to supporting the area's continued growth.”
Al Mazrouei explained that separating through traffic from local access routes and improving connections with surrounding communities would help support economic activity while making daily journeys easier and safer.
He also stressed the importance of preparing the road network for future connections and development.
“This forward-looking approach will prepare the road network for future connections, ensuring that the decisions we make today support Abu Dhabi's continued development,” he said.
New underwater road connection also planned
The Mussafah road improvements form part of wider efforts to strengthen transport links across Abu Dhabi and improve accessibility between residential, commercial and industrial areas.
Among the projects being planned is an underwater road connection involving two tunnels linking the eastern side of Abu Dhabi Island with Mussafah.
The proposed route would pass beneath Khor Al Maqta and the Hudayriyat Island Channel, creating an additional connection between the island and the industrial district.