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Abu Dhabi launches major E20 expansion to ease congestion

Road widening, four bridges and new ramps aim to improve journeys to the airport

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Green spaces along the E20 are also being enhanced through extensive landscaping, encompassing relocation and replanting of trees.
Green spaces along the E20 are also being enhanced through extensive landscaping, encompassing relocation and replanting of trees.
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Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a comprehensive infrastructure development and road expansion project is underway on the E20 highway to improve traffic flow and accommodate rising mobility demands.

Among the key improvements are the widening of its lanes from three to five, supported by the construction of 10.5 kilometres of additional ramps and loops, alongside four new bridges.

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The initiative’s extensive scope also includes constructing 1.5 kilometres of internal roads and integrating eight safety-enhancing traffic light junctions within Khalifa City and the Zayed International Airport area.

Green spaces along the E20 are also being enhanced through extensive landscaping, encompassing the relocation and replanting of trees to protect the local ecosystem.

Supporting these surface upgrades are vital utility works, consisting of 62 kilometres of stormwater drainage networks, 37 kilometres of irrigation networks, and the installation of 485 modern streetlamps.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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