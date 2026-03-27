New bridge links give Al Maryah motorists faster access to E12 highway

Enhanced routes ease congestion, improve Abu Dhabi traffic flow
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has advised motorists to make use of new route options connecting Al Maryah Island to the E12 highway, offering shorter travel distances and smoother journeys across the capital.
According to DMT, the two bridges provide multiple access points, including a 3.24-kilometre route via Al Zahiyah and a 4.5-kilometre scenic route via Al Reem Island, helping improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.
The authority also noted that the new links provide direct access to E12 from key destinations on Al Maryah Island, including the Four Seasons and Rosewood hotels, enhancing connectivity to one of Abu Dhabi’s main financial and lifestyle hubs.
Earlier last week, DMT announced the opening of the two new marine bridges linking Al Reem Island directly to the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E 12).
Designed to handle up to 7,200 vehicles per hour, this high-capacity route is expected to reduce travel times by 60 percent, or 15 minutes, during peak hours.
The landmark Dh450 million project streamlines journeys between the islands of Al Reem and Saadiyat, as well as the Dubai-bound highway (E-12). By easing congestion on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street and Mina Road, the development significantly improves local traffic flow.
A dedicated freight U-turn bridge between Zayed Port and Saadiyat Island has been included to enhance logistics connectivity and safety.
Spanning a combined length of 1.5km, the bridges – which cover a total surface area of more than 25,000 square metres – were delivered using advanced cast-in-situ box girder technology for strength and reliability, supported by 12 specialised V-shaped piers to allow vessels clear passage. Additional features include a 2km elevated roadway, 71 streetlights, landscaped spaces, and 2km of pedestrian and cycling tracks.
The construction phase was completed in approximately 5 million man hours and used 35,000 cubic metres of concrete.