4 new restaurants in Abu Dhabi worth checking out right now

From Mayfair dining to casual pizza spots, here are new venues to try in the capital
Abu Dhabi’s dining scene continues to expand with a number of new restaurants opening across the capital. From stylish European-inspired dining rooms to casual pizza spots and waterfront venues, these new openings are attracting food lovers looking to try something different.
Here are some new restaurants currently gaining attention in the city.
Located on Al Maryah Island, Isabel Mayfair brings a stylish dining concept inspired by London’s Mayfair district. The restaurant is known for its elegant interior, rich colours and refined menu that blends European flavours with modern presentation.
Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, 79, Hamouda Bin Ali Al Dhaheri Street
Situated on Saadiyat Island, Blue offers a fine-dining experience with a focus on visually striking dishes and contemporary plating. The restaurant has quickly drawn attention for its artistic approach to cuisine.
TeTTo in Mina Zayed combines casual dining with creative flavours. The restaurant has gained popularity for its unique dishes and relaxed setting in one of Abu Dhabi’s growing food districts.
Location: Miza - Zayed Port - Freezone - Abu Dhabi
Pizza lovers can head to Za Za in Al Qana, where the focus is on freshly baked pizzas and a laid-back atmosphere. The venue is quickly becoming a popular stop for casual dining.
Location: Al Qana
NAC, short for North Audley Cantine, is known for its European café-style menu. Located at Yas Mall, the venue offers dishes ranging from brunch favourites to desserts, making it a popular spot for casual dining and coffee.
Location: Yas Mall
As Abu Dhabi’s restaurant scene continues to grow, these new venues add more variety to the capital’s expanding list of dining destinations.