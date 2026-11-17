Two left lanes in both directions and an intersection on Yas Street will close from Nov 18
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), operating under the identity AD Mobility, has announced a temporary road closure on Yas Island.
The closure will affect two left lanes in both directions, as well as the intersection on Yas Street.
According to AD Mobility, the closure will be in effect during the following period:
Start: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 12am
End: Friday, November 20, 2026, at 5am
Location: Yas Street, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow traffic signs and instructions while travelling through the affected area.