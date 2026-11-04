Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah road upgrade: What motorists need to know about the 30-month project

New expressway and bridges to ease traffic flow in Mussafah by 2029
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is preparing to upgrade 13 kilometres of major roads in Mussafah, including a new expressway that was announced in October, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and the programme scheduled to take approximately 30 months to complete.
“The Mussafah Road Upgrades Programme is a transformational transport project that will create a key strategic corridor within Abu Dhabi's road network whilst delivering immediate benefits for residents, businesses and road users,” said Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT.
The Upgrades will introduce new bridges, improve key interchanges and upgrade several junctions along the 8th Street and E30 corridors, creating a strategic transport link intended to improve traffic movement and accommodate the area's future growth.
She added the programme would create a key strategic corridor within Abu Dhabi's road network while delivering benefits for residents, businesses and road users.
Here is what motorists and residents need to know about the programme.
When will construction start and finish?
Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027, with the works anticipated to take approximately 30 months.
Based on the announced timeframe, the programme is expected to be delivered around the third quarter of 2029, although the final completion date will depend on the construction schedule.
The project represents a significant investment in Abu Dhabi's transport infrastructure and is intended to address both existing traffic demand and the area's longer-term development needs.
What will the project include?
The programme will cover sections of the 8th Street and E30 corridors and includes the construction of two new vehicular bridges and a pedestrian bridge.
It will also involve upgrades to four interchanges along the E30 corridor and improvements to nine junctions.
The new infrastructure is designed to increase road capacity, improve traffic flow and provide safer and more convenient crossing opportunities for pedestrians.
However, the exact locations of the bridges, interchanges and nine junctions have not yet been detailed by DMT.
How will the new bridges and road improvements help?
The additional bridges and upgraded intersections are intended to improve connectivity between different parts of Mussafah and strengthen links across the wider road network.
The improvements will help accommodate growing traffic demand while making journeys through the area more efficient.
The pedestrian bridge will also provide an additional crossing facility, supporting safer movement for people travelling on foot.
How much time will motorists save?
One of the programme's key objectives is to reduce journey times by creating a new free-flow strategic corridor.
According to DMT, the corridor will allow through traffic to move away from local roads and onto higher-capacity infrastructure, reducing pressure on existing routes.
The authority expects the improvements to substantially reduce journey times and make travel more reliable. They are also expected to ease congestion at critical locations and improve traffic conditions across the wider Mussafah area.
However, DMT has not provided a specific estimate of how many minutes motorists could save on their journeys.
Why is the project important for Mussafah?
Mussafah is an important part of Abu Dhabi's wider transport and economic network, serving residents, businesses and commercial activity.
As the area continues to grow, improving its road infrastructure will be essential to accommodating increased traffic demand and maintaining efficient connections with the rest of the emirate.
The upgrades are intended not only to address current congestion but also to provide additional capacity for future development and strategic transport connections.
The programme forms part of DMT's ongoing commitment to developing a safer, more connected and efficient transport network across Abu Dhabi.
The project is part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport's (DMT) wider efforts to enhance connectivity, improve road safety and increase the efficiency of Abu Dhabi's transport network.