Abu Dhabi unveils AED872m project to link Ramhan and Jubail Islands to E12

The capital to build seven-bridge network linking Ramhan, Jubail Islands to E12
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) says advanced works are underway on a seven-bridge development connecting Ramhan and Jubail Islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway (E12). The project is due for completion in 2027 at a cost of AED872 million.
The 166,000 square metre development also includes three tunnels and a network of ramps, roads and utility corridors. These are designed to increase road capacity and ease traffic flow in the area.
Eng Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT, said, “The project represents an important part of Abu Dhabi's evolving transportation network, facilitating access to Ramhan and Jubail Islands while unlocking new development zones and economic opportunities.”
The project includes environmental measures, such as widespread use of energy-efficient LED lighting to cut energy use and light pollution. About 90 per cent of project waste, over 2,200 tonnes, will be recycled during construction.
The project is the extension of DMT’s efforts to enhance mobility links in line with urban and economic development across Abu Dhabi.
“The initiative exemplifies DMT's strategic approach to creating integrated, livable communities that enhance quality of life and support the emirate's rapid expansion,” Eng Almazrouei added.
The project’s completion will add another road connection to Abu Dhabi’s expanding transport infrastructure, expected to improve access to Ramhan and Jubail islands while supporting further economic activity in the surrounding areas.