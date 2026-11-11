Abu Dhabi activates 332 EV charging points in public parking areas

First phase brings 244 charging units into operation across the emirate
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the completion and commissioning of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as part of the EV charging project in public parking areas regulated under the Mawaqif system, in collaboration with Q Mobility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The initiative enables EV users to charge their vehicles while parked in designated charging bays and supports the development of a more sustainable mobility system across the Emirate.
A total of 244 charging units, providing 332 charging points, have been activated and brought into operation as part of the first phase of the project. This phase includes the provision of 1,000 charging units across 405 locations in 10 main areas of Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and the Al Dhafra Region, comprising standard 22 kW chargers and fast chargers with capacities ranging from 60 to 160 kW.
The project aims to provide 4,500 charging units, offering more than 9,000 charging points across approximately 2,250 locations throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by 2032, under a phased expansion plan designed to accommodate the anticipated growth in demand for charging services.
Eng Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “This project represents a practical step towards achieving the objectives of the Centre’s Low and Zero-Emission Vehicle Strategy and reflects its commitment to providing integrated infrastructure that supports the wider adoption of electric vehicles. Integrating charging services into the public parking network also marks a significant step towards making electric vehicles easier to use and enhancing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s readiness to accommodate the sector’s rapid growth in the coming years.”
The project is being implemented through a public-private partnership model, under concession agreements covering the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of charging units in public parking areas, enabling the project to benefit from specialised expertise and investment in the sector.
ChargePoint, Tatweer Middle East & Africa and Loop Global are participating in the implementation of the project as part of the framework for deploying and operating the charging network across the Emirate.
To use the EV charging service, members of the public can scan the QR code displayed on the charging units to download the application designated for the relevant charging area and follow the instructions provided on the unit or in the application. Users can also locate a suitable charging station, check the compatibility of the charging connector with their vehicle, review the approved tariffs and contact technical support using the details displayed on the charging units. Designated charging bays may be used only while a vehicle is being charged and must be vacated immediately once charging is complete to allow other users access. Standard public parking fees under the Mawaqif system apply to these bays, while charging services are subject to the tariffs approved by the charging station operators.
All charging units installed under the project comply with the regulatory requirements and technical specifications approved in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including safety and quality standards issued by the relevant authorities, ensuring efficient and reliable service.
The project forms part of the Integrated Transport Centre’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated and sustainable mobility system and provide practical, reliable solutions that support EV adoption across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also reflects the Centre’s approach to strengthening public-private partnerships and leveraging specialised expertise and investment to enhance mobility services and improve the user experience.