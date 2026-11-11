Abu Dhabi activates 332 EV charging points in public parking areas

To use the EV charging service, members of the public can scan the QR code displayed on the charging units to download the application designated for the relevant charging area and follow the instructions provided on the unit or in the application. Users can also locate a suitable charging station, check the compatibility of the charging connector with their vehicle, review the approved tariffs and contact technical support using the details displayed on the charging units. Designated charging bays may be used only while a vehicle is being charged and must be vacated immediately once charging is complete to allow other users access. Standard public parking fees under the Mawaqif system apply to these bays, while charging services are subject to the tariffs approved by the charging station operators.