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Abu Dhabi road closures this weekend: Routes affected and weather warning

Drivers in Abu Dhabi advised to prepare for upcoming weekend traffic changes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Weekend road closures in Abu Dhabi may impact travel plans for drivers
Weekend road closures in Abu Dhabi may impact travel plans for drivers
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Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced temporary road closures on key routes in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain over the weekend, urging motorists to plan their journeys and allow extra time for travel.

The closures affect Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain and Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, with restrictions scheduled to remain in place until the early hours of Monday, October 19.

The traffic changes come as Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists to exercise caution amid forecasts of rain, fog and dusty winds across parts of the UAE, with reduced visibility and slippery roads posing additional risks.

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Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street, Al Ain

Two left lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain will be closed from 11.45pm on Friday, October 16, until 6am on Monday, October 19.

Motorists travelling along the route should plan ahead, follow traffic signs and allow additional time for their journeys.

  • What: Two left lanes will be closed.

  • When: 11.45pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, October 19.

  • Advice: Follow road signs and allow extra time for your journey.

Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi

The right lane on Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from midnight on Saturday, October 17, until 6am on Monday, October 19.

Drivers heading towards the capital should account for the temporary restriction when planning their journeys and follow directions from traffic authorities.

  • What: The right lane will be closed.

  • When: Midnight on Saturday to 6am on Monday, October 19.

  • Advice: Drivers heading towards Abu Dhabi should plan for the restriction and follow traffic directions.

Etisalat underpass works in Al Ain

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also announced phased closures at the Etisalat underpass on Khalid Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain.

  • Phase 1: Midnight on Saturday, October 10, to 11.30pm on Wednesday, October 14.

  • Phase 2: 11.30pm on Wednesday to 5am on Sunday, October 18.

The first phase has ended. Motorists using Khalid bin Sultan Street should check the latest traffic updates and follow road signs while the second phase is under way.

Police issue safety warning

Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to take extra care as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of rain across parts of the UAE from Saturday to Tuesday.

Drivers should be prepared for changing weather conditions:

  • Rain: Afternoon cloud formations may bring rainfall to eastern, northern and southern areas.

  • Fog and mist: Higher humidity could reduce visibility in coastal and inland areas.

  • Dusty winds: Winds may reach 50km/h at times, stirring up dust and affecting visibility.

Safety advice for motorists

Police have urged drivers to:

  • Check weather conditions before setting off.

  • Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

  • Follow variable speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

  • Avoid valleys where water is flowing and areas where rainwater has accumulated.

  • Never use a mobile phone to take photographs or videos while driving.

  • Follow instructions from police and other traffic authorities.

What drivers should do this weekend

Before travelling, motorists should check official Abu Dhabi Mobility traffic announcements and the latest weather updates.

Allow extra time, follow diversion signs and adjust your speed to suit road and visibility conditions. Temporary lane closures and unsettled weather could affect journeys across the coming days.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

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