“Investing in human potential is a long-term commitment to the future of our nation. For more than a decade, the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation has supported the UAE Rhodes Scholarship with the belief that access to exceptional educational opportunities can have an impact far beyond the individual. They enable UAE talent to learn from the world, bring new knowledge and perspectives home, and contribute to the UAE’s continued progress. Arwa and Sultan now join a growing community of scholars and leaders carrying that opportunity forward, and we look forward to seeing the contributions they will make to the UAE and beyond.”