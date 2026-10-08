UAE's Zayed Education Foundation aims to support 100,000 young leaders by 2035

12 universities will work with foundation on scholarship and leadership programmes
The Zayed Education Foundation has signed 14 agreements with universities and other organisations as part of its plans to create opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.
The agreements, announced during the foundation’s “Partnerships for the Future” event at Zayed National Museum, aim to expand access to scholarships, leadership training and research opportunities for young people in the UAE.
The partnerships bring together the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, 12 universities across the UAE and the Great Arab Minds initiative.
Under the agreements, the 12 universities will work with the foundation to support its scholarship and leadership programmes, including Ruwwad Zayed.
The programme provides full funding for master’s degrees at UAE universities for high-achieving Emiratis and Arab residents living in the country.
Participants will also receive leadership training and other support to help them develop their skills and prepare for future careers.
The participating universities include Khalifa University, UAE University, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the University of Sharjah, among others.
The agreements will also allow universities to work together on research projects, exchange knowledge and identify areas where their expertise can help address national and regional challenges.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said universities must continue adapting to changes in the job market, particularly as artificial intelligence creates new opportunities and changes the skills employers need.
He said closer cooperation between universities and different economic sectors would help students develop the skills required for future jobs.
“This will support the development of future-ready skills and provide students with clearer choices and pathways that connect education with professional opportunities,” he said.
Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAE University, also spoke at the event about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s belief in education and investing in people.
A spokesperson for Zayed Education Foundation said the partnerships would help connect talented young people with universities, researchers and institutions that can support their ambitions.
The foundation said the agreements form part of its wider goal of developing future leaders through education, research and practical opportunities.