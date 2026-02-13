Under the leadership of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the foundation will champion a new understanding of leadership – one rooted in purpose, shaped by values, and expressed through service. It seeks to empower young people from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond to navigate complex challenges through vocational leadership that creates positive change and contributes meaningfully to their communities and the world around them.