During the briefing, Sheikh Mansour was updated on the Office’s mandate as the national authority entrusted with enriching public and scholarly knowledge of the life, vision, and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed, strengthening partnerships, and supporting local entities. This mandate encompasses the development of educational and knowledge-based content related to Sheikh Zayed, guidelines for the use of his name and image, the review of publications and other content related to his life, legacy and values, and coordination with government and private entities involved in the collection, documentation, archival and dissemination of materials related to the Founder.