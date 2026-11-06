Need an energy boost? UAE doctors warn of hidden risks to young hearts

UAE doctors highlight the impact of energy drinks on youth heart health
Dubai: Energy drinks have become a familiar part of many young people’s routines, whether they are trying to stay awake during exams, get through long working hours, or boost their performance at the gym.
But UAE doctors have warned that relying on these beverages for an energy boost could have consequences for heart health. Excessive consumption can expose the body to high levels of caffeine and other stimulants, potentially affecting heart rate, blood pressure, and normal heart rhythm.
Young consumers may also underestimate their overall caffeine intake, particularly when energy drinks are combined with coffee, iced coffees, and pre-workout supplements.
Dr. Mangesh Dande, specialist cardiologist at Aster Clinic Al Warqa, has warned that excessive energy drink consumption can affect the heart’s electrical activity and potentially trigger dangerous rhythm disturbances.
While common symptoms include palpitations, increased heart rate, and elevated blood pressure, the greater concern is the effect these stimulants may have on people with previously undiagnosed heart conditions.
Some young people may have an underlying electrical heart condition without knowing it. Additional stimulant exposure could trigger symptoms in those who are susceptible.
In more serious cases, excessive consumption may contribute to potentially dangerous arrhythmias. Rarely, severe cardiac events, including cardiac arrest, have been reported in association with heavy stimulant consumption.
“Chest pain, fainting, severe breathlessness, or sustained palpitations should never be dismissed as simply a reaction to caffeine. These symptoms warrant urgent medical assessment,” Dande told Gulf News.
He has highlighted the UAE’s regulatory approach to energy drinks, including the 100 percent excise tax and restrictions concerning their availability in certain settings, such as educational and healthcare facilities.
Similarly, Dr. Vikram Singh, specialist cardiologist at Aster Cedars Hospital, has emphasised that the Emirates has made prevention a clear national priority.
“The national school food guide keeps them out of schools and health awareness campaigns continue alongside. Together, these measures show a health system that takes the wellbeing of the next generation seriously and they work best when families and schools reinforce the same message,” added Singh.
Dande has advised adolescents to avoid energy drinks altogether.
“These products are not necessary for maintaining good energy levels, concentration, or athletic performance. Young people should understand that the temporary feeling of increased alertness does not necessarily mean that the body is benefiting from the drink.”
For emergency physicians, recognising when symptoms require immediate attention is essential. Dr. Bassam Abdel Monem, emergency medicine specialist at Prime Hospital, has bared that excessive energy drink consumption can lead to palpitations, rapid heartbeat, elevated blood pressure, chest discomfort, dizziness, and irregular heart rhythms.
The risks may increase when consumption has been accompanied by dehydration, sleep deprivation, or strenuous exercise. He has mentioned that reliable UAE-wide data on the percentage of patients experiencing energy drink-related cardiac emergencies is currently limited.
Nevertheless, Monem has cautioned that symptoms should never be ignored, even among young people who consider themselves healthy. Emergency physicians should routinely ask patients presenting with cardiac symptoms about their caffeine intake. This can help identify possible triggers and guide medical advice.
He has stressed the importance of knowing when to seek emergency care. Anyone experiencing palpitations or dizziness after consuming an energy drink should stop consuming caffeine and rest. If symptoms persist, they should seek medical assessment.
“Chest pain, severe breathlessness, fainting, or sustained irregular heartbeat require immediate emergency attention. Call 998 in the UAE. Energy drinks may provide temporary alertness, but excessive consumption can lead to an unexpected medical emergency,” shared Monem.
According to Dr. Zaidoun Hajali, consultant interventional cardiologist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, one of the biggest problems among young consumers is failing to recognise how much caffeine they consume throughout the day.
A morning coffee, an afternoon energy drink, and a pre-workout supplement before a gym session can quickly add up, especially when consumers do not check product labels.
“One of the common patterns I observe is that young people often underestimate their total caffeine intake. They may consume coffee, energy drinks, iced coffees, and pre-workout supplements without realising how much caffeine they are taking in throughout the day,” said Hajali.
He has encountered young people experiencing palpitations, a racing heartbeat, chest discomfort, anxiety, and poor sleep, with excessive caffeine consumption being an important factor to consider.
Hajali has urged consumers to read product labels, understand caffeine content, and pay attention to serving sizes. He has also advised against making energy drinks a daily habit.
For healthy adults, up to 400mg of caffeine a day is generally considered safe, but this is an upper limit rather than a target. Children and adolescents should avoid energy drinks altogether. People with high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, or other heart conditions should seek medical advice about their caffeine consumption.
“Caffeine can mask tiredness, but it does not replace the body’s need for adequate sleep and recovery. For sustained energy and focus, adequate sleep, regular meals, plenty of water, and physical activity remain the best approaches.”
For those who continue to feel tired despite following these habits, he has recommended consulting a doctor to investigate possible underlying causes, such as anaemia or thyroid problems.
Doctors say young people should not rely on energy drinks to overcome tiredness or maintain performance. Adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and proper hydration remain the safest ways to sustain energy. Their key message is that a temporary boost is not worth compromising long-term heart health.