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UK to ban energy drink sales to under-16s: New rules, caffeine limits and fines explained

Shops, online retailers and vending machines face new penalties for sales to under-16s

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Government moves to curb high-caffeine drinks amid child health concerns
Government moves to curb high-caffeine drinks amid child health concerns
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The UK government has announced plans to restrict the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England, saying the move will protect children’s health and wellbeing.

The ban, which requires parliamentary approval, will apply to drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre and will cover sales in shops, vending machines and online.

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Key highlights

  • Sales of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England will be banned from April next year.

  • The restriction will apply to drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre.

  • Around 100,000 children in England consume these drinks every day, according to government figures.

  • Businesses that break the rules could face fines of up to £2,500.

  • The ban will cover shops, online retailers and vending machines.

  • The move follows concerns over links between energy drinks and sleep problems, anxiety and poor concentration.

Why is the UK govt introducing the ban?

Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said the move showed the government’s commitment to creating “the healthiest generation of children ever”.

Ministers said research had linked high-caffeine energy drink consumption among children with a range of health concerns, including disrupted sleep, anxiety, headaches and difficulties with concentration.

Experts have warned that young people can be more sensitive to caffeine because they have smaller bodies and their brains are still developing.

Some energy drinks contain more caffeine than two cups of coffee or several cans of cola, according to health officials.

What drinks will be covered?

The ban will apply to non-tea and non-coffee drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre.

Currently, such products must carry a warning label stating: “High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women.”

The government said some energy drinks also contain high levels of sugar, which can contribute to obesity and dental problems.

How will the rules be enforced?

The restriction will be introduced through secondary legislation under the Food Safety Act 1990.

Local authorities will enforce the ban, with businesses found selling restricted drinks to children facing penalties.

Proposed fines include:

  • Up to £1,500 for individuals and small businesses.

  • Up to £2,500 for larger businesses.

Industry response

The British Soft Drinks Association criticised the planned ban, calling it “unnecessary”.

The industry body said its members had already committed since 2010 not to market or promote energy drinks to under-16s and that high-caffeine drinks already carry warning labels.

However, health campaigners welcomed the move.

Katharine Jenner, executive director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said restricting sales during childhood was “common-sense” and would help protect young people’s health.

Wider UK restrictions on children

The energy drink ban is part of wider government measures aimed at improving children’s health.

The UK is also planning restrictions on social media use for under-16s and overnight social media curfews for teenagers aged 16 and 17, citing concerns over sleep, wellbeing and mental health.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also considering similar restrictions on high-caffeine energy drinks.

Related Topics:
HealthUKEurope

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