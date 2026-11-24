Initiative aims to reduce wedding costs and encourage young Emiratis to start families
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a nationwide initiative to organise mass weddings for 2,000 Emirati grooms, aimed at encouraging young citizens to marry, reducing wedding costs and supporting the formation of new families.
Launched under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ‘Emirates Weddings’ initiative will bring together families, communities and government institutions across all seven emirates, coinciding with the country's 55th National Day celebrations.
The initiative builds on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed mass weddings as a means of encouraging young Emiratis to marry and supporting family stability.
Beyond easing the financial burden of weddings, the initiative seeks to revive a longstanding Emirati tradition in which marriage celebrations extended beyond individual families, bringing entire neighbourhoods together.
Under the slogan ‘Joy for All’, the initiative will enable young Emiratis to celebrate their weddings with relatives and friends in settings that preserve traditional wedding customs while reducing associated costs.
It also seeks to strengthen ties between families and encourage greater community participation in supporting young couples as they embark on married life.
Visitors attending the celebrations will have an opportunity to experience wedding traditions from across the UAE, including traditional hospitality, customs and performing arts, while preserving the distinct cultural characteristics of each emirate.
The initiative is organised under the supervision of the Presidential Court, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and an executive committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, the Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families Office, the Community Coordination Office and the National Projects Office.
Local authorities across the seven emirates will also contribute to organising the ceremonies and ensuring the continuity of the initiative.
The first edition will begin in Dubai on Wednesday, November 25, followed by ceremonies in Sharjah on December 1, Umm Al Quwain on December 4, Fujairah on December 11 and Ras Al Khaimah on December 18.
Ajman will host its mass wedding ceremony on January 7, 2027, while Abu Dhabi will continue to organise mass weddings according to the schedules of its various community councils under the umbrella of the nationwide initiative.
The launch coincides with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, which places particular emphasis on supporting young Emiratis in establishing families, facilitating marriage and creating the conditions for stable family life.
Registration for the inaugural edition has reached full capacity. Those interested in participating in future editions can follow registration announcements through the initiative’s official website at afrahalemarat.alusra.gov.ae.