Divorces among Emirati couples rose 18.3% over the same period, reaching 427 cases in 2025
Dubai: Marriages between Emirati men and women in Dubai rose 47.5 per cent between 2022 and 2025, reaching their highest level in four years, while the number of recorded divorces increased at a considerably slower pace, according to the latest Dubai Courts figures.
A total of 4,781 marriage contracts between Emirati couples were registered during the four-year period, with annual numbers climbing from 983 in 2022 to 1,450 in 2025, an increase of 467.
Divorces involving Emirati couples also increased, but by 18.3 per cent over the same period, rising from 361 cases in 2022 to 427 in 2025, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The data also showed growth in marriages between Emirati men and non-Emirati women, with 3,925 contracts registered between 2022 and 2025. Annual registrations in this category rose 20.4 per cent over the period, while recorded divorces increased by just 1.4 per cent.
Emirati marriages increase for four consecutive years
Marriages between Emirati men and women rose steadily throughout the period, with the largest annual increase recorded in 2025.
After 983 contracts were registered in 2022, the number climbed 12.3 per cent to 1,104 in 2023.
It rose a further 12.7 per cent to 1,244 in 2024, before reaching 1,450 in 2025, an increase of 16.6 per cent from the previous year.
The figures show uninterrupted annual growth, with 2025 recording both the highest number of contracts and the fastest annual increase during the four years.
Divorces between Emirati couples followed a similar upward trend, although the increases were smaller.
A total of 1,561 divorces were recorded between 2022 and 2025, beginning with 361 cases in 2022.
The number rose 6.1 per cent to 383 in 2023, followed by a more modest increase of 1.8 per cent to 390 in 2024.
In 2025, recorded divorces reached 427, up 9.5 per cent from the previous year.
Although divorce numbers increased each year, the pace varied. The slowest growth occurred in 2024, before the increase accelerated in 2025.
Overall, divorces between Emirati couples rose by 66 cases, or 18.3 per cent, between 2022 and 2025, compared with the 47.5 per cent rise in marriage contracts over the same period.
Marriages between Emirati men and non-Emirati women also climb
Marriage registrations involving Emirati husbands and non-Emirati wives also increased each year, reaching their highest level in 2025.
Dubai Courts recorded 904 marriages in this category in 2022, followed by 949 in 2023, an increase of 5 per cent.
The number rose 3.7 per cent to 984 in 2024, before climbing 10.6 per cent to 1,088 in 2025.
The latest year accounted for the largest annual increase, with 104 additional contracts compared with 2024.
Across the four years, annual registrations grew by 184, or 20.4 per cent, while the cumulative number of contracts reached 3,925.
Divorce figures in this category followed a less consistent pattern.
A total of 1,065 divorces were registered during the period, with 286 cases recorded in 2022.
The number fell 16.8 per cent to 238 in 2023, before rising 5.5 per cent to 251 in 2024.
In 2025, divorces increased another 15.5 per cent to 290, the highest annual total for this category during the period.
Despite the increases in the final two years, the number of divorces in 2025 was only four higher than in 2022, representing an overall rise of 1.4 per cent.
Dubai expands support for Emiratis planning to marry
The figures come after several years in which Dubai introduced initiatives aimed at encouraging Emiratis to marry and establish families.
These measures include facilities intended to reduce the financial burden of weddings and make marriage more accessible to young people.
Support has also extended to awareness and guidance programmes for couples preparing for marriage, covering marital rights and responsibilities, communication and mutual understanding, financial planning and household resource management.
The programmes are intended to help couples prepare for married life and the different stages of establishing a family.
Dubai has continued expanding these services through the provision of new wedding and family event halls, alongside partnerships between government entities offering benefits and facilities to young Emiratis.
Other efforts address housing, social support and awareness, forming part of broader initiatives to strengthen family relationships and community cohesion.